On Southern Charm and off camera, Kathryn Dennis has made a lot of mistakes. Some of them, serious.

But her disgraced ex, the father of her children, is maybe the last person who should talk.

Just as Thomas Ravenel recently lashed out at Bravo, he’s taking aim at Kathryn in an unprovoked rant.

Showing just as much self-awareness as always, Thomas calls her the “worst person in the world” and slams their former castmates as “losers” for showing her any sympathy.

Authorities arrested Thomas Ravenel for assault and battery in the fall of September 2018. Here is his mug shot. (Photo Credit: Charleston County)

For a man who supposedly despises Bravo and Southern Charm, Thomas Ravenel sure loves to post screeds on Twitter and then dirty-delete parts of it. But not before people notice.

What happened? Kathryn’s former castmates (and thus, his former castmates) had kind words to say about Kathryn during BravoCon 2023.

That didn’t sit well with Ravenel.

Thomas Ravenel sits up straight and poses here for a promotional image on behalf of the show Southern Charm. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis,” Ravenel absurdly claimed.

“And,” the ornery 61-year-old ranted, “the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior like Craig [Conover] and Shep [Rose] and Austen [Kroll].”

He concluded his Tuesday tweet by writing: “Total losers.” As is his habit, he has since deleted the tweet.

Austen Kroll and Shep Rose hash things out, while Craig Conover stands between them. If we never watch Craig eat chicken wings again, it will be too soon. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Naturally, one of the replies as Ravenel why he picked Kathryn to be the mother of (most of) his children if that’s the case.

“Damn good question!” he replied. “You got me there!”

Varous replies to that included fans noting that he wanted a young, impressionable woman whom he could control. Others on social media insinuated that he hoped to use drugs to control a young baby mama, through addiction or through blackmail.

In this moment from Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis learns something unsettling. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Speaking of drugs (and not only because Ravenel of course ended his political career with coke distribution), Ravenel had the gall to bring that up.

He claimed that Craig Conover and Shep Rose are “out late with her doing drugs.”

Ravenel added: “Not positive about Austen but can swear my life to the other two.” Is he jealous or something?

Craig Conover gossips about his friend’s love life while getting mani-pedis. (Image Credit: Bravo)

So what had Ravenel so riled up? Aside from his loathsome personality, that is?

Craig directly praised Kathryn over the weekend at BravoCon, during their cast’s panel.

At the time, he said that he “would love for her to come back” to the show. He even shared that he and Shep had “actually filmed with her this year.”

Craig Conover speaks to the confessional camera on the Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Before you get excited (or worried), Craig cautioned fans of the show that they “probably won’t” ever see any of the footage.

As he explained, production “did it as a favor” to them. We really don’t know what that means, or why they had to involve production.

Austen shared that he “talks to her as much as” he can. And that he is not the only one.

Austen Kroll seemed to be at a loss for much of the Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I think the door is always open,” Craig expressed optimistically.

“I think she’s working on herself,” he added, acknowledging: “And has a lot of work that she has to do before she comes back.”

He then added: “But I hope she’s doing well.”

Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Naomie Olindo, and Cameran Eubanks all react with visible horror and discomfort. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Back to Ravenel’s Twitter temper tantrum, one commenter asked what Kathryn could have possibly “done this time” to have him ranting like this.

“She was involved in a hit and run at an elementary school crossing. Anymore [sic] questions???” he asked.

Thomas is referring to a hit-and-run incident from last month that involved Kathryn Dennis’ car.

At the Bravo Reunion, Kathryn Dennis wore golden blonde hair to match the sparkles of her outfit. (Image Credit: Bravo)

A hit-and-run took place in October. A 2022 Ford SUV that has a registration under her name struck a Berkeley County deputy.

The deputy was directing traffic outside of Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner.

However, Ravenel either knows something that the rest of us don’t, or is making a bit of a leap: we don’t yet know if Kathryn Dennis was driving.

In this moment from near the end of Kathryn Dennis’ 8-season run of Southern Charm, she looks contemplative and full of regret. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The school resource officer received medical attention and the injuries were not life-threatening. The driver, however, simply sped off without stopping after colliding with the officer.

We do not know who the driver was. Authorities have not revealed that — only the registration of the vehicle.

But even if it was Kathryn — which would be massively disappointing — she would still not be as despicable of a person as Thomas Ravenel.