Courteney Cox Mourns Matthew Perry, Shares Loving Memory from Friends Set

Matthew Perry is being remembered by two people who knew him well and loved him dearly.

A day after Matt LeBlanc posted a tribute to his close friend and former sitcom co-star, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have now done the same.

Perry, tragically, drowned in a hot tub on his Los Angeles property back on October 28.

He was 54 years old.

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox mingle at the AFI Associates luncheon honoring Hollywood’s Arquette family with the 6th Annual “Platinum Circle Award” held at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 10, 2006. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Late on Tuesday, Cox shared footage on Instagram of her and Perry filming one of the most famous scenes in Friends history… the one where their characters reveal to viewers that they’ve started sleeping together.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” the actress wrote to open her affiliated caption.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites,” she continued.

Cox then explained how Perry convinced her at the time to sort of pull a prank on the studio audience.

She then concluded simply: “He was funny and he was kind.”

(Instagram)

Last week, The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released Perry’s official death certificate.

It confirmed that no drugs of any kind were found in the star’s system at the time he passed away.

This documents also said that Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred” in the wake of authorities saying late last month that autopsy results were inconclusive and that we’re still awaiting a full toxicology report.

The actor was laid to rest at a private funeral on November 3.

David Schwimmer, as Ross, Matt LeBlanc, as Joey and Matthew Perry as Chandler act in a scene from Friends during the seventh season of the show. (Photo by NBC/Newsmakers)

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston also used her Instagram page to pay tribute to Perry.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” she wrote.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep.

“And we loved him deeply.”

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry pose backstage at the 29th Annual People’s Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 12, 2003. (Photo Credit: Jon Koplaff/Getty Images)

Aniston included with this message a text message Perry had sent her about how much he loved to make her laugh.

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” she continued.

“This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh.

“As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that.

“He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again.

“I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Cook, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. (Getty)

Days after Perry’s tragic death, LeBlanc, Aniston, Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer released a statement that addressed the loss of their dear friend and colleague.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the joint message said.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

May Matthew Perry rest in peace.