Jenelle Evans: How Much Money Is She Making on OnlyFans?

Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 amid allegations of child and animal abuse.

At the time, Evans’ financial future looked to be rather bleak indeed.

Jenelle and husband David Eason were both unemployed, and it seemed that the allegations against them and their long, well-documented history of bigotry would prevent them from profiting off of any sponsored content deals.

Jenelle did land some Instagram partnerships in the years after she was fired, but most of them were very short-lived.

Jenelle Evans just gave YouTube fans a look at her daily life. It turns out she hates work even more than we thought. (Photo via YouTube)

For a while there, it was unclear how Jenelle and David were managing to support themselves and the three children in their care.

But now, the couple’s financial fortunes have turned around, thanks to one risqué site and a rumored return to television.

Yes, as you may have heard, Jenelle and David say that they’re developing their own TV show which will soon debut (according to Jenelle’s new manager) on a “major network.”

It remains to be seen when and where the show will premiere or how successful it will be.

But in the meantime, the Easons have figured out a way to keep the income coming in.

Jenelke advertises her OnlyFans page. (Image via TikTok)

Back in May, Jenelle joined OnlyFans.

Ever since, she’s been posting nude and semi-nude content for the benefit of her paid subscribers, who shell out 20 bucks a month for the privilege of seeing Jenelle in various stages of undress.

The endeavor has been so lucrative that even David joined OnlyFans — although it appears that his page doesn’t rake in nearly enough cash as Jenelle’s.

Disgraced former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans took to TikTok to discuss her weekend plans while also not-so-subtly reminding viewers of her other social media accounts. (Photo via TikTok)

So exactly how much money is Jenelle raking in from her latest business venture?

Well according to a recent report from Starcasm, Evans was earning somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000 a month when she first started out.

That number may have waned a bit in the months since, as most OF accounts lose subscribers after their initial peak.

Jenelle Evans advertises her OnlyFans page. (Photo via TikTok)

In general, celebrity accounts tend to perform well when they first start out, but their numbers usually decline after the novelty wears off.

After all, you can only see someone nude for the first time once.

Jenelle bathes on TikTok. (Photo via TikTok)

But insiders say Jenelle has managed to keep her earnings relatively consistent through two strategies:

For one thing, she doesn’t just rely on subscriptions.

Evans frequently sells exclusive content and fulfills custom requests — apparently, she customizes in feet pics.

Here’s Jenelle Evans in a bikini. It’s a familiar sight! (TikTok)

On top of that, Jenelle has a massive following on Instagram and TikTok, and she uses that popularity to her advantage.

She’s forever posting teaser content and advertising her paid page to her free followers.

It seems to be working for her so far.

Who knows, if she keeps this up, maybe she won’t even need to return to TV!

A

F