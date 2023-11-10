Earlier this year, Darcey Silva flaunted her weight loss after undergoing another procedure.

At the time, fans knew that it would not be her last. And they were right.

Darcey’s latest face reveal has alarmed 90 Day Fiance fans.

It’s not just a case of her looking unrecognizable. People are questioning the ethics of anyone who would do this to her — no matter how much she paid them.

Posing in a lacy black bikini, Darcey Silva looks through large sunglasses while flaunting her 2023 summer body. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Thursday, November 9, Darcey Silva took to her Instagram Stories for one of her usual promotions.

She and her twin, Stacey Silva, share a fashion brand, House of Eleven.

But while Darcey was attempting to promote the brand, all eyes were on her face. It … it is her face, right?

In November of 2023, Darcey Silva shared an updated face reveal to her Instagram Story. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Darcey’s cheeks look different. Her eyebrows look different. Perhaps most significantly, her lips look …. well, “different” is a polite way of saying it.

It’s unclear whether we’re seeing the aftermath of a procedure that Darcey underwent, where she’s still swollen and her looks haven’t settled.

It is possible that this is how she actually intends to look. If so, her intention seems to be to appear wildly unrecognizable.

Jesse Meester kisses Darcey Silva. The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple met Jesse’s parents. This was, at the latest, in 2017. (Image Credit: TLC)

To be very clear, we’re not “face-shaming” Darcey. Not for her OG face, not for the face that she had when she first appeared on our screens, and not for the face that she has now.

If Darcey wanted to replace her head with a wolf’s head … actually, that would be cool as hell. Also beyond the limits of science (for now). Point is, even if that weren’t a great idea, she’d have every right to do it.

But, as we explain the fan reaction to Darcey’s new face, it’s important to remember that most 90 Day Fiance viewers (and Darcey & Stacey viewers) remember what she looked like just five years ago.

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days drew plenty of attention even when cameras weren’t rolling. They continued that habit long after going their separate ways. (Image Credit: TLC)

So, with fans contrasting Darcey’s latest face with what she looked like just half a decade ago, they have been trading comments across social media.

“When you go to Turkey to get your face worked on, they don’t care. They just want your money,” accused one fan.

(Just to clarify, almost any cosmetic surgeon is at least in part doing this for the money. There are exceptions, but Darcey and her sister don’t really compare to charity for burn victims or war refugees)

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva speak side by side on an episode in early 2023. (Image Credit: TLC)

“What the actual??? This can’t be real??” recoiled another commenter who saw Darcey’s recent post.

“How can any injector allow this to continue??” they asked. One does wonder about ethics in that industry.

This commenter then remarked: “They look like aliens now!”

Reality TV personality and businesswoman Darcey Silva shared this heavily filtered selfie to her Instagram page in May of 2023. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Incidentally, this week, Darcey has appeared to be gearing up to marry Georgi Rusev.

Yes, they’ve gotten together and broken up more times than any healthy relationship should.

But earlier in the same day in which she posted the photo that gave fans such a fright, she was promoting the wedding dress designer who did Stacey’s gown for last years’ wedding to Florian Sukaj. Which … really sounded like Darcey was there for a reason.