Amy Roloff and Chris Marek remain very much in love.

The couple got married back in September 2021, but here we are over two years later… and here are Roloff and Marek, still all over each other almost every chance they get.

The most recent, sort of awkward case in point?

According to The Sun, which obtained photos of the Little People, Big World stars from a recent visit they took to Roloff Farms in Oregon, Amy and Chris simply could not keep their hands off each other a short time ago.

Wearing a clown costume as she danced for and kissed Chris back on October 16, Amy packed on serious PDA with her husband at the time — despite hanging out on property that now fully belongs to her ex-husband.

Marek, for his part, conducted fall wagon tours while his spouse posed for photos with fans, based on eyewitness accounts in The Sun.

Matt was also spotted throughout the afternoon driving around the farm… and later reading his children’s book, Little Lucy Big Race, to visitors.

As most TLC viewers are very much aware, of course, this likely wasn’t all that awkward.

Matt and Amy split way back in 2016 and have continued to film their reality show together; they are on great terms.

The latter is now married to Marek, while Matt is engaged to Caryn Chandler.

The latter couple has not yet set a wedding date, but we’d have to imagine it will be filmed by TLC for future Little People, Big World episodes.

Elsewhere, Matt even gave Amy and Chris a shout-out via Instagram late last month while thanking family members for their assistance during pumpkin season.

“We’ve got one more weekend, three more days only. We have had an amazing [pumpkin] season so far. Attendance has been up, everybody has told us what a great time they’re having,” Roloff wrote at the time.

“We’re super happy with all the turnout. Lots of first-timers, lots of people that have been here every year for many, many years, it’s just been wonderful,” wrote Roloff, continuing as follows:

“Amy’s been here every day, Chris has been tour guiding. I’ve been here, Jacob, Izzy, Mateo, everybody’s been here having a great Fall with all of our visitors.

“So, thank you and I hope to see you – if you haven’t come out yet, I hope to see you our last weekend, next weekend.”

No, Matt did not mention Tori and/or Zach Roloff in this message.

But we all know why, right?

He doesn’t get along very well with them right now.