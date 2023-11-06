Janelle Brown stood on her own two feet Sunday night.

Strongly. Proudly. And with as much conviction as she can muster these days.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown explained to the camera that he had recently asked his ex-spouse if she wanted to get back together.

(Remember, this installment was filmed over a year ago, right around the time Janelle first decided to walk away from her spiritual union.)

Janelle Brown gets deep in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I asked Janelle once, ‘What is it? Why can’t we reconcile? Let’s try and reconcile. Why can’t we?’” Kody said via confessional.

The 54-year-old went on to impersonate Janelle Brown’s response, in his mind.

“‘Well, I don’t know what your relationships with Robyn and Meri are, but I’m just not interested in being involved with those people,’” Kody said on air, pretending to be Janelle.

The sexist father of 18 labeled this reaction sad “because that’s the deal we made about plural marriage.”

Kody Brown looks surprised by something in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

Where did Janelle stand on this topic?

She admitted in her own interview that Kody was right about one thing: she saw no reason to remain close to Meri or Robyn.

“If we’re not together, then I don’t know why I would nurture a relationship with Robyn and Meri,” Meri told the camera, adding:

“There’s not a lot in common. There’s nowhere that we cross over. I don’t know why I would do that.”

Janelle Brown has something to say in this Season 18 confessional. (TLC)

Janelle has stayed very tight with Christine Brown; the two often hang out and even go on vacations together.

She sounds very much done with every other adult in this formerly polygamous household.

On this episode, she impersonated Kody and said:

“(It’s like he’s saying) ‘Why would I want to get back together with you? It’s your fault. You’ll be a bad sister wife. I have to protect Robyn.’ You know, because he doesn’t have a relationship with Meri. ‘I have to protect Robyn against you, you bad sister wife.'”

As always for Janelle and Christine, it all came back to how Kody so strongly prefers Robyn to everyone else.

Kody Brown just never seems happy, huh? We’re not fans. (TLC)

In Janelle’s view, it’s not as if Kody has ever shown any true remorse, accountability or vulnerability.

“(The) reality is, he’s never come to me and said, ‘Hey, I love you. I miss you. I want to get this back together,'” she said this week.

“It’s always about, ‘Don’t you want to get the family back together?’ so that his life can run smoothly again. And I’m done with that. I really am.”

Meanwhile, Kody reflected in general on the strained state of his plural family in his own confessional.

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (TLC)

“It’s sad, but it’s unwound, and I can’t get the puzzle pieces back together,” he said.

“But I’m going to ask her again next week if we might be able to reconcile, and it’s painful every time.

“Maybe I should get more serious about it, but every time it’s like, ‘Nope.'”

Look in the mirror, Kody. And then you’ll understand why.