Back in April, Ryan Edwards was sentenced to a year in prison for a slew of crimes that included stalking and harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Ryan has had many, many brushes with the law in recent years, and while he usually gets off with a slap on the writs, it initially looked as though this time would be different.

Shortly after his sentence began, however, Edwards received a furlough so that he could check into an in-patient rehab program.

When Ryan completed the program, the judge was so pleased with his progress that he allowed him to move into a sober living facility instead of going back to jail.

We think that judge might be somewhat less optimistic about Ryan’s future following revelations about the Teen Mom star’s latest trouble with police.

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ryan was pulled over earlier this month while driving his motorcycle at 145 MPH.

That’s about 80 over the speed limit, but amazingly Ryan wasn’t arrested.

He was, however, charged with two misdemeanors: Reckless Driving and Failure to Exercise Due Care.

Thankfully, it seems that Ryan was sober at the time of this latest incident.

According to The Ashley, he’s been receiving regular shots of Vivitrol, a prescription medication designed to reduce alcohol and opioid cravings.

Unfortunately, it seems that Ryan’s adrenaline addiction is as powerful as ever!

The 35-year-old is due back in court today for a progress report.

And he’ll be in front of a judge again on Wednesday to answer for these speeding charges.

During a previous court appearance, Judge Gary Starnes lectured Ryan on the need to straighten up and take advantage of this second chance he’d been given.

“[You need] to grow up, you know that,” the judge told Ryan.

“You have three kids. You may have some problems with your wife, but you have three kids. I’m trying to save your life.”

Needless to say, Judge Starnes probably won’t be thrilled by the news that Ryan’s been whipping his bike around town at 145 MPH.

That’s not exactly a sign of increased maturity.

Neither is Ryan’s disgusting new hand tattoo, but that’s not the sort of thing he can be locked up for.

It seems unlikely that Edwards will be tossed back in the slammer for his latest transgression, but it’s certainly not impossible.

Basically, his fate is in the hands of the same judge who initially went easy on him and let him serve out his sentence in a sober living house instead of a state prison.

We’ll have updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.