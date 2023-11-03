You know what, Sister Wives fans?

We’re starting to think that Kody Brown just isn’t a very good person.

In footage from the November 5 episode of this TLC reality show, posted early online by E! News, the family patriarch stops by Janelle Brown’s home in the wake of this spouse deciding she wants to separate.

And it looks like the mother of six is doing just fine and dandy.

Kody Brown says something that is likely very selfish and sexist in this confessional. (TLC)

“I guess in a way this has been a nice space because he’s not ever been into this space,” Janelle explains in the clip.

“So, it feels like it’s kind of my space. I’ve sort of liked having it as kind of my little sanctuary.”

Kody tries to play it cool in front of his ex.

But he then admits to the camera that the entire thing is very awkward for him — and he does so in the most Kody Brown way possible… by which we mean, the most selfish and sexist way possible.

Kody Brown just never seems happy, huh? We’re not fans. (TLC)

“I don’t know how weird this is,” Kody says in a confessional after Janelle tells him she needs help hanging up some artwork.

“I mean, maybe it’s just a test. ‘Hey, will you come over and hang pictures?’ ‘Sure, okay.’ I mean, I’ve been married to four women. Everything’s a test. ‘Pick me, pick me. Do something for me. Do something for me.’

“That’s what plural marriage can feel like sometimes.”

Can someone please break out the world’s tiniest violin for Kody Brown?

The poor guy has just been harassed and bothered by women for, like, his whole adult life!

Kody Brown appears to be both sad and confused in this photo from a Sister Wives episode. (TLC)

Kody, of course, no longer has this problem.

Christine left him in November 2021. Janelle did the same about a year later. And then he and Meri terminated their marriage this past January.

On this Sunday’s episode, which was filmed many months ago, it appears to maybe finally dawn on Kody that his relationship with Janelle is kaput.

“It’s her apartment. It’s not ours. But there’s no room for me,” Brown tells the audience.

“It’s not about me and her. I honestly don’t know why she’s showing me other than, well, I mean, our daughter lives there.”

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown of Sister Wives fame are featured in this split screen image. (TLC)

Elsewhere on this same installment, we’ll get a glimpse into where things stand between Kody and the kids he shares with Janelle.

“Kody has been making effort with Savanah,” the latter says on air, adding as an update:

“He takes her out to dinner every couple of weeks. He is seeing her more frequently than he was at the beginning of the year for sure.”

As for sons Gabriel and Garrison, however, neither of whom Kody talks to these days?

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (TLC)

“I’m pretty sad that I’m not close anymore,” he says on the episode.

“There was just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences…

“I think and hope that in time we’ll just get over this and that we’ll be safe being back around each other.

“Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison … they’re not willing to engage me.”