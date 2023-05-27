Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: No More IVF! It’s in God’s Hands!

This week saw the Season 3 premiere for The Kardashians on Hulu.

The episode featured a lot, from a real-life jetpack to the unenviable misfortune of James Corden making an appearance.

Viewers also got to catch up with Kourtney and Travis. As we know, the two were on a fertility journey.

Were, past tense. Kourt shared that they were giving up on in vitro — and placing their trust in a higher power.

In Season 3, Episode 1 of The Kardashians, 44-year-old Kourtney spoke both to Khloe and to the confessional camera on this topic.

“We are officially done with IVF,” she told viewers.

“We would love a baby more than anything,” Kourtney affirmed during the episode.

“But,” Kourt expressed, “I just really believe in what God has in store for us.”

That could, of course, mean almost anything.

“If that’s a baby,” she went on, “then I believe that it will happen.”

When Kourtney and Travis first began dating, she went ahead and took the sensible step of freezing some of her eggs.

Specifically, she froze seven of them. (It’s not like sperm, folks — without medical intervention, eggs release one at a time, often on a regular schedule)

However, Kourt shared that most of her eggs “didn’t survive” ultimately.

Additionally, Kourtney shared that none of those seven eggs “made it to embryo.” That happens sometimes.

“The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed,” she explained, in case anyone believed otherwise.

“I think that that’s a misunderstanding,” Kourtney said thoughtfully to the camera. “People do it thinking that it’s like a safety net and it’s not.”

Now, this isn’t cataclysmic news. Kourtney and Travis are both already parents of wonderful, amazing children.

Kourtney has 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign. Their father is Scott Disick. And Travis has Landon, Alabama, and their stepsister Atiana.

But even though they already have a veritable Brady Bunch situation on their hands, Kourt is clearly putting a brave face on this.

A brave face and a positive spin.

Being negative, you see, is for poor people.

“Whatever’s meant to be,” Kourtney went on to say. “Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids.”

So, Kourtney and Travis are still trying — but instead of shooting their shot with IVF, they’re going all natural.

As it turned out, Kourtney was late for her meeting with Khloe. Khloe actually started a stopwatch and timed her, which was shady in a very sibling-appropriate way.

“I know that I’m already late for you, but I am ovulating,” Kourt told her before she started. “If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast … we’ll be back.”

After the fact, Kourtney called the nearly 15 minute breeding session “record” time.

“I have just been settling into life. Wife life is amazing,” she said.

Well, we’re all very happy for her. Presumably, Travis is also having a great time.