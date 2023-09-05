Kourtney Kardashian Rushed to Hospital Over Weekend as Worried Travis Barker Postpones Tour

Back in June, Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy.

Though this will be Baby #4 for her, this will be her first child with husband Travis Barker.

This was not an easy pregnancy. She and Travis embarked upon a difficult fertility journey to get to this point.

Over the weekend, Kourtney needed urgent medical care. The crisis was enough for Travis’ band to postpone their shows.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are pictured here from the video they used to reveal the gender of their child. (instagram)

According to what an inside source tells People, Kourtney Kardashian is now home from the hospital.

The mother of three is “back home now with her kids” after her crisis.

Kourtney is reportedly “feeling better and happy to have Travis back home.”

That sure is a baby bump! As you can see in this July 2023 photo, Kourtney Kardashian is quite pregnant. (Instagram)

On Friday, Travis’ band, Blink-182, informed their European fans that they should expect a delay.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band shared.

The announcement added: “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.” They promised that more information, presumably for the new dates, would come soon.

Kourtney Kardashian sure is pregnant, isn’t she? She shared this photo in June of 2023. (Instagram)

A number of Kourtney’s fans believed that she had gone into labor.

That is a natural assumption. There are details that we do not know about Kourt’s pregnancy, but presumably, this would be ahead of her due date.

However, when Kourt and Travis exited the hospital — without a baby or any signs of childbirth — fans figured that it wasn’t time yet.

As numerous Instagram photos documented, Kourtney Kardashian displayed a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign on Saturday, June 17 2023. The announcement’s format was a nod to the drummer’s band. (Instagram)

That said, eyewitnesses described Kourtney and Travis as looking as if they felt “shaken.”

Any urgent hospital trip can do that.

Hopefully, this was only a scare. We hope that their precious family is doing just fine, and that Kourtney’s pregnancy is not having any issues.

She’s expecting again! Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in this photo. (Instagram)

We have to also acknowledge that Kourtney kept radio silent over social media during the Labor Day weekend.

Her last post was on August 25.

Perhaps she is just laying low for a while. Or maybe she feels too anxious (understandably so) to post as if things were business as usual.

In some ways, Kourtney Kardashian is more relatable than some of her sisters. This The Kardashians Season 3 outfit, which is just a comfy robe, really drives that home. (Hulu)

We do not actually know Kourt’s due date. However, fan speculation seems to have reached a consensus.

Using what little we know and estimations from photos of Kourtney’s lovely baby bump, people can guess.

They speculate either late September or as late as early November. Only time will tell. Again, we wish Kourtney and Travis health as they grow their family.