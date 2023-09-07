Kourtney Kardashian Reveals "Urgent Surgery," Thanks Doctors for Saving Baby's Life

Prayers up for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, you guys.

Late on Wednesday, the reality star took to her social media pages in order to provide fans and followers with a major personal update.

She did so after we learned that Kardashian was rushed to the hospital over this past Labor Day Weekend.

We now know why, too.

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of herself amid her pregnancy in 2023. (Instagram)

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined, Kardashian released a statement today that read as follows:

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.

“And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney Kardashian used this photo in September 2023 to reveal her unborn child underwent major surgery. (Instagram)

A mother to three kids with ex Scott Disick, Kourtney continued:

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

(Instagram)

After trying to get pregnant via IVF, and sharing their struggles on Kourtney’s family’s reality show, Barker and Kardashian announced to the world they were expecting at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles this June.

During the show, the Poosh founder held up a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant,” paying homage to the group’s 1999 “All The Small Things” video.

She later kissed the drummer in celebration as the crowd went wild.

For his part, meanwhile, Barker Tweeted this message a couple hours ago:

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.

As numerous Instagram photos documented, Kourtney Kardashian displayed a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign on Saturday, June 17 2023. The announcement’s format was a nod to the drummer’s band. (Instagram)

The troubling news came after Blink-182 said early Friday that it was postponing its European tour dates after Barker had to rush home for an “urgent family matter.”

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed,” the band announced.

“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

As cited previously, this baby is the fourth child for Kardashian.

She shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker has three kids with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Getty)

We can also confirm that Kourtney and Travis are expecting a son.

Back in August, amid a montage of images of Kourtney posing in a red bikini, the pregnant parent penned a sweet message to her baby boy.

“growing you inside of me, my son,” she captioned the August 8 post, “is the greatest blessing, honor and joy.”

