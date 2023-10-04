Meghan Markle Is "Frustrated" By Prince Harry's Desire to Move Back to the UK, Insider Claims: Could the Sussexes Wind Up Living In Separate Countries?

By just about any metric, 2023 has been the most trying year of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage.

Polls indicate that Harry and Meghan are less well-liked than ever among both Brits and Americans.

The decline in popularity has already hit the couple in the pocketbook, with Spotify canceling Meghan’s much-hyped podcast after just one season.

And multiple sources are claiming that this recent string of career setbacks has put a strain on Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Now, royal expert Mark Boardman is alleging that Harry “longs” to move back to his home country, but Meghan has made it clear that she will not be returning to the UK with him.

“Prince Harry’s social life has notably shifted over the past decade,” Boardman recently told OK! magazine (via the New York Post).

“He appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent UK residence.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Boardman went on to note that following the Sussexes’ eviction from Frogmore Cottage, Harry has no place that he can call home in the UK, a development that has reportedly left the duke feeling rootless and despondent.

“During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances. Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships,” the journalist explained.

“Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back,” Boardman continued.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to Boardman, Meghan would like to see her husband make a clean break with his life in the UK, but instead, Harry has been attempting to strengthen his ties to London in recent months with a string of return visits.

Meghan, of course, did not join him on any of these trips.

“Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him. And she’s quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects,” Boardman said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention,” he added.

Now, there’s probably no real risk of Harry returning to the late nights and heavy drinking that defined his life before Meghan, but according to Boardman, the Duke of Sussex feels stifled by his current life in California and is desperate for some sort of change.

Boardman said that Harry values his “strong relationships with childhood friends,” but will have a hard time convincing his wife that “he needs a bit of a boys’ weekend in London meeting up with some old Eton buddies.”

Prince Harry speaks during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup Gala Dinner by InterContinental Singapore on August 12, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“He’s young at heart but he’s got someone to keep him in check and remind him who he is and what he’s supposed to be doing,” said Boardman.

“Ultimately, he would 100% love a London base and he’d love it to be on royal grounds, even if it was in Windsor or one of the apartments in Buckingham Palace. But it’s not going to happen.”

On this point, Boardman says, Harry and Meghan are perennially at odds, as she has zero desire to maintain ties to London, a city where she endured the unhappiest days of her life.

Meghan and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry celebrates his 39th birthday today. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“London is where all of Harry’s real friends are. Everyone they know in Hollywood, they aren’t his friends,” Boardman explained, adding that “ultimately, Meghan wants Harry to be by her side to support her, to look after the kids and to get his life back on track.”

“And anything going backwards is going to take away from that.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like Harry doesn’t regard mending fences with his London friends and family as “going backwards.”

And couples with conflicting visions of the future often wind up in rocky territory.