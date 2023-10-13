No One Knows Why Gwendlyn Brown Didn’t Attend Her Mother’s Wedding

As you very likely know by now, Christine Brown got married this past Saturday.

The veteran Sister Wives star exchanged vows with David Woolley in front of a whopping 330 guests, telling People Magazine afterward that it felt like a “fairytale.”

But while many fans across the nation are standing and applauding the mother of six for finally finding her soulmate, many are now honing in on one of those children and wondering:

Wait, what happened to Gwendlyn Brown?!?

The 21-year old didn’t attend her mom’s wedding, a surprising development given how close she and Christine have seemed over the past couple years.

“I honestly don’t know [why],” Mykelti said of Gwendlyn’s absence during a Patreon Q&A this week, which was shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11.

“I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there.”

Weird, right?

For awhile now, Gwendlyn has used her social media platforms to side with Christine in her split from Kody and to hurl some pretty serious shade in the direction of her infamous dad.

She’s been especially critical of Robyn Brown, too.

And yet: Gwendlyn was nowhere to be found in Utah on October 7.

“When she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there,” Mykelti added when asked by fans about her sibling.

Both Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, agreed that Gwendlyn would be the best person to ask about the situation.

“I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom,” the mother of three continued.

“I don’t know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows But it is sad.”

Tony emphasized that Christine was “definitely sad” about the absence, too.

Adding some unfortunate irony to this mystery is that Gwendlyn just got married herself.

In a July ceremony held in Flagstaff on Saturday, the daughter of Christine and Kody became the wife of long-time partner Beatriz Queiroz.

“Gwendlyn didn’t want her wedding on the show or publicized in any way like that,” Mykelti said, shutting down speculation that maybe she was jealous of all the attention her mom’s big day has received.

“I think that the only reason why they wanted to film Gwendlyn’s engagement party [for Sister Wives] was because David and my dad would meet … but I don’t think that she’s upset that mom got more attention because Gwendlyn didn’t want that.”

Christine, for her part, ​was overjoyed with how the wedding went, gushing about her new husband alongside photos from the wedding on Tuesday, October 10.

“Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Brown wrote via Instagram.

“I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”