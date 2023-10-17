Kody Brown on Sister Wives: My Kids are Total Jerks!

After watching him in selfish action over the last couple seasons, Sister Wives fans are well aware that Kody Brown is a terrible husband.

There’s a reason both Christine Brown and Janelle Brown left him at various points in the past two years, you know?

Of late, however, we’re learning more and more just how awful of a father Kody is as well.

Kody Brown just never seems happy, huh? (TLC)

On Sunday’s brand new episode of this TLC reality show, Janelle’s son, Garrison, invited his mom… siblings Gabriel and Savanah… and Christine and her daughter Gwendlyn… all over for dinner at his place.

At one point, Savanah told her mom that she never really talks to Robyn’s children, leading to the following confession by one of these kids, daughter Breanna:

“Me and Savanah were decent to each other. It wasn’t like super great and close because during Covid people had different opinions about the rules. We didn’t know what to do with each other, so we kept our distance.

“I kinda just feel shocked and confused and she doesn’t care. It just broke my heart a little because I grew up with her. I grew up with all of them.”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown remain legally married, despite the former having split from his other spouses. (TLC)

Breanna started to cry at this point and asked for the cameras to stop filming.

These episode was filmed about a year ago — in the wake of Kody having ordered his family members to see basically no one amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I remember him saying something along the lines of he only cares about his minor children or something like that,” said Gabriel on air, as Garrison pointed out that he’s gotten a new home, car and got into college since they last spoke.

Neither of these young men are talking to their dad these days.

Kody doesn’t get along with Gabe and Garrison, two of his kids with Janelle. (TLC)

At another point on this episode, Gwendlyn told her mother about the infamous text chain that tore the family apart, stating that the kids simply wanted to organize a Secret Santa, but…

“Robyn made it all about herself, bringing up how there’s all this past trauma. Which, by the way, where’s the trauma coming from? Because dad prefers [her children].”

It certainly seems as if the aforementioned pandemic destroyed many relationships within the Browns because Kody ordered everyone to remain separate.

Robyn, for her part, felt she was getting “attitude” from the other kids, which left her feeling “defeated” and as if “we got voted off the Brown family island.”

Robyn Brown looks quite unhappy in this photo, doesn’t she? It’s from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

According to Garrison, he and his siblings started to give up trying with Robyn and their father once Christine and Janelle’s marriages “went down the drain,” adding of Robyn:

“We don’t care about her anymore.”

He also felt she was “the catalyst” of their issues, believing Robyn used Covid to lock down Kody at their house, before “turning dad into the victim and saying it’s out fault.”

Wow, huh? Points for honesty here.

It’s hard to ever feel any sympathy for Kody Brown, seen here on Sister Wives Season 18. He just doesn’t seem very nice. (TLC)

Reacting to all this drama his own confessional, Kody actually came out and said:

All of you are just kinda jerks. I don’t wanna be around you and I am tired of it and I don’t want to call them and I don’t want to talk to them.

He continued:

“And that’s why I’m done with Robyn, I don’t care to talk to Robyn anymore, I’m not going to do this. I’m doing my own thing. And Robyn’s mad that she can’t have this affect on our lives anymore because we just don’t care anymore.

“This is what I think all the siblings think. This is us going, Robyn, have him, we don’t care anymore. We’re all grown adults that don’t need a father figure anymore.”

Kody Brown appears to be both sad and confused in this photo from a Sister Wives episode. (TLC)

No wonder Janelle is concerned about her children’s mental health, you know?

Look at what their dad is saying in public about them.

After Savanah said on air she felt Kody still loved them but was “just angry” at them “for no reason,” Garrison said they were open to forgiving their father… but weren’t “going to chase” him for an apology.

Finally, Kody claimed he reached out to both boys before and after Christmas, but they never responded.

“They’re blocking me, they’re not interested in talking to me,” said the very self-centered and extremely immature patriarch.

