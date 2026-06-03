Kenzie Annis, 'Love Island' Star, 'Looks Just Like Sydney Sweeney,' Viewers Declare ... So Why Don't They Like Her?

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A new season of Love Island USA is upon us.

And that means that viewers are once again developing irrationally strong opinions about strangers in swimwear.

One of this season’s most controversial stars is Kenzie Annis, who’s drawing comparisons to Sydney Sweeney — both for her performance and for her alleged beliefs.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the “Christy” Premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kenzie made quite an impression during the Season 8 premiere of the Peacock dating series, with fans quickly taking to social media to point out what they believe is a striking resemblance between the 24-year-old contestant and Sydney Sweeney.

Or, more specifically, Sydney’s manic Euphoria character, Cassie Howard.

The comparisons started almost immediately after Kenzie appeared on screen.

One viewer wrote that Kenzie looked like “if Cassie from Euphoria went on Love Island” (via Page Six), while others joked that the reality star was giving off major Cassie energy.

Another fan declared that “Cassie Howard walked so Kenzie could run,” while several viewers shared side-by-side photos of the two blondes, insisting they could no longer unsee the resemblance.

Of course, longtime Euphoria fans know that being compared to Cassie isn’t necessarily a compliment.

The character, played by Sydney Sweeney, became one of television’s most talked-about figures thanks to her emotional outbursts, questionable decisions, and, of course, her OnlyFans work.

Whether Kenzie follows a similarly chaotic path inside the villa remains to be seen.

Before she even entered the competition, however, the Georgia native was already generating headlines.

In the days leading up to the premiere, social media users circulated photos that sparked controversy and prompted speculation about her political beliefs.

Kenzie’s family quickly pushed back against those assumptions, with her father publicly stating that she is not a supporter of Donald Trump.

Her brother, Alden, also defended her online, calling the accusations false and describing Kenzie as “an amazing woman” and a “huge role model.”

Yes, like Sydney before her, Kenzie is being criticized for her politics, even though we don’t really know what her politics are.

Despite the online drama, Kenzie entered the villa focused on finding love.

In a pre-show interview, she revealed that her parents’ decades-long marriage has inspired her own search for a lasting relationship.

“My parents are still in love, and it’s beautiful how their marriage has grown. It’s been 30 years,” she said. “I want that kind of love.”

Kenzie also admitted that she’s more than ready to jump back into the dating world after being single for roughly a year and a half.

As for her first connection inside the villa, Kenzie initially coupled up with fellow contestant Zach Georgiou, the younger brother of former Love Island USA cast member Charlie Georgiou. The pair appeared to hit it off quickly during the premiere episode.

Whether Kenzie ultimately finds her happily ever after remains an open question.

And only time will tell if she’s reality TV’s Sydney Sweeney — or if she’s merely the Cassie Howard of Love Island.