Anna Duggar Undergoes Marriage Counseling: Is She Thinking of Leaving Josh?

Since the very moment that Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, thousands have been urging Anna Duggar to divorce her monstrous husband.

Anna would have been well-justified in leaving the marriage even before the arrest, as Josh was previously caught cheating and exposed as a serial sex offender.

But with the arrest, the situation took on a new urgency.

Anna is a mother of seven, and many argued that if she won’t leave Josh for her own benefit, she should do so for the sake of her children.

But Anna is still a Duggar, which means her commitment to her religious beliefs takes precedence over everything else in her life.

And Anna was taught from a young age that people who get divorced go to hell.

So when it was reported this week that she had enrolled in marriage counseling, many Duggar critics were optimistic.

They speculated that this might be the beginning of a process through which Anna will receive special permission to divorce her husband.

But sadly, the much more likely explanation is that Anna is genuinely trying to work on and improve her marriage with the help of a professional.

“I know there are those who think I have every right to walk away from this marriage,” Anna once remarked on an episode of Counting On.

“I respect other people’s views. But in my heart, when I got married, I vowed to God first, and to Joshua, for better or for worse, ’til death do we part … my prayer and my heart’s desire is for our marriage to be restored.”

Sources close to Anna confirm that she has zero interest in ending her marriage.

“Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” one insider explained recently explained to In Touch.

“Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”

The source added, “10 years behind bars feels like a lifetime for her.”

She “wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” the insider continued, but she knows it “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future.”

In addition to her loyalty to Josh, there are practical reasons for Anna to remain in her marriage, as well.

For starters, Anna has seven kids to support, and she probably wouldn’t be able to do so were it not for the support that she receives from her in-laws.

“The Duggar family fully supports Anna, but it’s complicated,” another insider told In Touch.

“There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did,” the source added.

“She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”

So yeah, it sounds like Anna has no intention of divorcing her awful husband.

And at this point, it seems as though nothing could convince her to leave the marriage.