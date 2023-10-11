Josh Duggar Appeal DENIED, Disgraced Star to Rot in Jail for 9 More Years

Josh Duggar can officially make himself comfortable behind the bars of federal prison.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets obtained court documents that indicated the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has upheld Duggar’s conviction following his 2021 trial on charges of child pornography possession.

A mandate was issued that stated as much back on October 5.

The former reality star’s legal team had filed an appeal last fall after Duggar was found guilty at the aforementioned trial, requesting a new trial because, according to these lawyers, Josh had his rights violated about three years ago when first contacted by authorities.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. He’s a sick individual. (Arkansas PD)

During a February hearing, attorney Justin Gelfand alleged Duggar’s phone was seized while he was attempting to contact his legal representation when federal agents raided his place of business ahead of his April 2021 arrest.

The court of appeals, however, argued Duggar “voluntarily acquiesced” to questioning.

Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021.

Throughout his highly publicized trial, the father of seven was supported by wife Anna Duggar, who also attended her husband’s sentencing in May 2022… where he Josh ordered to serve 151 months in prison.

While Duggar was initially expected to be released in August 2032, he will now become a free man on October 2 of that same year.

Josh Duggar has lost his appeal and will definitely serve his full sentence now. (Getty)

Duggar’s arrest, trial, conviction and general despicable behavior — he was found guilty of having hundreds of photos and videos on his computer of children under 12 in explicit sexual situations — have been back in the news of late.

Earlier this month, Jill Duggar released a memoir in which she talked about all the ways in which her parents have protected their oldest child.

While promoting this book, Jill talked openly about the anger and pain she still feels over all how Josh got away with molesting her when he was a teenager, long before he committed the crimes that landed him in jail.

The many controversies surrounding Josh Duggar were also highlighted in a documentary released this summer by Amazon Prime.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire. (Arkansas PD)

As for why Anna remains by her spouse’s side?

In September, In Touch Weekly claimed the ex-TLC personality was “constantly praying” about Josh, adding at the time:

“Anna is still very much questioning their future.

“She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

The saddest part in all of this, of course, is that Josh Duggar is the parent of seven young children: Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson.

They are now growing up without a father.

And just think of all they’ll eventually find out about their father.

Prayers up for these poor kids, you guys.