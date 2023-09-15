Jill Duggar: I Have No Idea Why Anna Won’t Leave Josh!

Jill Duggar offers up a great deal of insight in her new book, Counting the Cost.

As you’ve likely read about by now, the former reality star has released a memoir in which she spills all kinds of scalding tea in regard to her infamous family.

Jill writes in the book that she feared getting taken away by the authorities as a child.

She also delves into detail about the money father Jim Bob kept from her throughout her career as a television persona.

We’re got a split screen here of Jill Duggar, Josh Duggar and the latter’s wife, Anna. (Instagram)

However, despite all the glimpses Jill gives readers about what life was like to grow up as the child of Jim Bob and Michelle, there’s one aspect of Duggar life these days about which Jill admits to being ignorant:

The status of her brother’s marriage.

Josh, of course, is married to Anna Duggar, with whom he shares SEVEN children.

The convicted pedophile, though, has confessed to molesting his own sisters… to cheating on Anna… and is currently in federal prison for having downloaded explicit photos and videos of kids under the age of 12.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

And yet: Anna remains by her husband’s side.

Asked in an interview with Access Hollywood this week why she thinks Anna hasn’t split up with Josh after he was convicted of such a serious crime, Jill said she had “no idea why” Anna had chosen to stay with him.

“I’m just watching with everybody else kind of just what unfolds there,” Duggar said, emphasizing that she hasn’t talked to Anna in a VERY long time.

“I think when you’re learning to set boundaries in your own life you also learn to respect other people’s boundaries,” she explains.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. Very long ago. (Instagram)

Anna has said basically nothing in public since her spouse got arrested for possession of all this child pornography.

Numerous insiders have claimed on numerous occasions, however, that she has no plans to divorce Josh; she’s even been visiting him in jail.

It’s very hard to know what Anna is thinking these days, but Jill does all she can in her memoir to tell the world what’s going on in her head.

Both right now, and also going back many months and years.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

At one point in the book, Duggar recalls how she felt when her husband, Derick Dillard, called to tell her her brother had been found guilty in December 2021.

“For a moment I didn’t know what to say,” she wrotes.

“After so many words, so many secrets and so many lies, it was hard to put what I felt into syllables.

“In the end all I could manage was, ‘I think they got it right.'”

