Jenelle Evans Buys Bulletproof Vest For David Eason, Accuses Barbara Evans of Giving Son "Meth" Amid Ongoing CPS Investigation

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest drama on The Land, then you know things aren’t looking good for Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

The couple is under investigation by CPS, thanks largely to Jace Evans’ claims that he was assaulted by stepfather David.

Jenelle and David have not yet been charged with any crimes, but insiders say it’s looking more and more likely that the Easons will eventually be arrested for neglect and abuse.

It seems unlikely that the couple will do any jail time, but they’re faced with the prospect of once again losing custody of all of their kids.

Most parents would be in damage control mode at a time like this, but it seems that Jenelle and David have different priorities.

They spent much of the weekend promoting Eason’s debut rap single, which, we probably don’t need to tell you, has not been receiving a very positive reaction online.

But according to a new report from TMZ, David and Jenelle did take some precautions against impending disaster this week, just not in the way that observers expected.

The site claims that Jenelle and David took their kids — the ones of whom they still have custody, that is — to a gun show in Wilmington, North Carolina.

It was there that David purchased himself a bulletproof vest, presumably with Jenelle’s money.

Clearly, these two are very worried about what’s on the horizon.

^

That fear was also evident in a video that Jenelle posted on Saturday, in which she insisted that David is the greatest father of all time.

“I want to give my husband the most support and props that a man can ever have!” Jenelle told her followers, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Because he has the most patience I’ve ever seen out of any human being right now.”

She went on to insist that the allegations against her husband are false, and she praised David’s handling of the situation.

“He’s bein’ accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true,” Jenelle said.

“It just makes me really sad for David,” she continued. “Because David is just, like, taking all these punches, rollin’ with it. Not saying s–t.”

As many have already pointed out, Jenelle should probably be concerning herself with her children at this moment, and not the feelings of her allegedly abusive husband.

Evans also took to her Instagram Stories to post a cartoon in which a character named “Adderall” is unmasked and revealed to be “Meth” in disguise.

This seems to be a reference to Barbara Evans’ allegation that Jenelle stopped providing Jace with the meds and therapy that he had been receiving as treatment for ADHD.

Jenelle appears to firing back with the claim that Barbara was damaging her grandson by dosing with harmful stimulants (that were supplied by a doctor).

The cartoon was followed by a description of Munchausen by proxy, a condition in which caretakers create false illnesses for those whom they’re responsible, as a means of gaining sympathy for themselves.

Y

This anti-drug stance is certainly a new one for Jenelle, and many have pointed out that David has admitted on camera to using Adderall recreationally.

Whatever the case, CPS clearly doesn’t share Jenelle’s concerns about Jace’s prescribed medications, as the boy has been placed back in Barbara’s custody.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.