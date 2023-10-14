Jenelle Evans and David Eason Likely to Be Charged with Assault and Child Neglect

Jenelle Evans and David Eason may soon face legal consequences for how they’ve been treating their children.

According to TMZ insiders, the controversial couple is expected to be charged in the near future with neglect and assault… following an investigation into the recent disappearances of Jenelle’s 14-year old son, Jace.

The teenager ran away from home on three occasions over the past several weeks, most recently telling his grandmother that he snuck out of a window at home after Eason attacked him.

Jenelle and David attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016. (Getty)

Evans has denied this allegation, blaming her estranged mother for spreading lies.

“Honestly idk why my own mother is acting the way she is. I feel now she’s using police to falsely report just trying to make us look bad as a family,” Evans said in a statement this month.

“There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God.”

We can’t say for certain what has been going on with Jace while he’s been living with his mom and stepfather.

We do know that Jace was under the primary care of Barbara Evans for the duration of his childhood; Jenelle was only granted full custody this past March.

Jenelle Evans has a complicated and not very strong relationship with her son, Jace. (Instagram)

As cited above, on three recent occasions since then, Jace has been reported missing.

The latest incident took place after Jace ran away after a dispute with his mother over cell phone usage in August… so claimed Evans at the time at least, telling the public via social media:

“Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off.

“Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Jenelle Evans has her hands full with son Jace. We really hope he’s doing okay. (Instagram)

Just two weeks after this initial call to the cops, Jace was reported missing for a second time and was eventually discovered at a local gas station.

In the wake of the assault claim against Eason, Child Protective Services (CPS) opened up an investigation.

We heard just a couple days ago that Jenelle had temporarily lost custody of the teenager as a result and is currently banned from even having contact with Jace.

Multiple sources have now also told The Sun that a judge has ordered Jenelle to make her two youngest kids (daughter Ensley, 6; and son Kaiser, 9) available for questioning due to so it could be determined if other instances of abuse are worthy of an investigation.

Jenelle Evans posted this pic to celebrate her son’s birthday in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The police say Jace told officers Eason assaulted him prior to his latest disappearance… and he appeared to have visible marks on his neck and arm.

Moreover, TMZ has been told there’s video of the alleged assault — and cops have it in their possession.

Back in 2019, CPS removed all of Jenelle and David’s children from their home for about one month after Eason shot and killed the family dog.

We’ll keep readers apprised of this very sad and disturbing situation as more news breaks.