Tori Roloff Abandons Most of Her Family, Sparks Concern Across Social Media

Tori Roloff appears to be going through it these days.

The Little People, Big World star is feuding with her father-in-law and taking trips on her own and causing some fans to wonder if she’s doing alright.

Heck, even a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth is prompting followers to ask this question.

Tori Roloff addresses the camera in this Little People, Big World scene. (TLC)

Earlier this week, Tori jetted off the Disneyland with her son, Jackson.

It was just the two of them — no husband Zach, no daughter Lilah and no second son, Josiah.

“A Disney trip for the books! I loved spending 1:1 time with my oldest. We won’t soon forget this one,” wrote Tori as a caption of her and Jackson from the vacation.

Seems simple and harmless enough. Nice, even. A little bit of mother-son time.

But not everyone took it that way.

Over the years, Tori Roloff has displayed moments of sadness on Little People, Big World. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Where the rest of the family?” asked one commenter in response to the post.

Tori actually read a bunch of these similar-confused remarks and replied to them, just to assure all interested parties that everything is just fine between herself and her spouse; along with herself and her kids.

“No, but really … Lilah didn’t want to come and Zach isn’t as big a fan as J and I,” wrote Roloff, joking of her youngest:

“Josiah had no opinion, LOL.”

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Thankfully, there were plenty of individuals who spoke out in support of Tori’s trip.

“My most memorable and favorite trips were just me and my mom especially as I got older. Great memories,” wrote one supporter, for example, while another added:

“I love doing solo trips with just one kid. I alternate taking my son and daughter….the 1 on 1 time = core memories.”

Happily ever after! Despite what you may have heard, Zach and Tori Roloff are absolutely meant to be! (Image Credit: TLC)

Looking ahead, meanwhile, questions abound over both the future of Little People, Big World AND the future of Tori and Zach if the show gets renewed.

In an interview with The Sun last month, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, spoke on the relationship between his mother (who is engaged to Matt Roloff), his stepfather-to-be and the latter’s son and daughter-in-law.

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told this outlet of Zach and Tori, who moved to Washington over a year ago and who are a bit estranged from Matt.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”