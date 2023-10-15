Taylor Swift and Taylor Kelce Hold Hands in New York, Appear on SNL

We have a new chapter in the love story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On Saturday, the superstar singer and the All-Pro tight end were spotted holding hands while enjoying a dinner date at Nobu in New York City, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The appearance followed Swift cheering her boyfriend on from a football stadium luxury booth… and it preceded a surprise appearance both halves of this world famous relationship made on Saturday Night Live.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift celebrate a touchdown by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On the season premiere of this legendary sketch show, Kelce made a cameo at the conclusion of a sketch parodying the NFL frenzy over his romance.

Elsewhere, Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice’s second performance during the program.

The two likely left together and shared a bed that night.

We’re just saying.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Swift’s appearance at Kelce’s game on Thursday evening marked the third time in two-and-a-half weeks that the musician has supported the two-time Super Bowl champ at his games.

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated during these contests, too.

During this latest stop, Swift was seen chatting with the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with Kelce’s mother and father.

The former has become so well-known for her apparent bond with Swift that she spoke to CNN about her son and his whirlwind relationship earlier this month.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023. (Getty)

“I don’t talk about it much,” Donna Kelce told this outlet at the time. “It’s basically, you know, people’s personal lives and I just stay out of it.”

What about the attention surrounding the couple?

“It’s unreal,” Kelce said to CNN.

“I tell everyone that it’s kind of like an alternate universe that I just happened to be in. Like, I went through a third wall into another dimension. That’s what it feels like.”

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

Travis Kelce said on a podcast a few weeks ago that the coverage of his apparent lover has been a bit over-the-top of late, yet Donna said she understands where the league is coming from.

“I know my sons have come forward and said that it’s been too much, but you can’t blame anybody for wanting to capitalize on a situation,” Kelce told CNN.

“So that’s the way I feel.”

