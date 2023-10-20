Dean McDermott and New Girlfriend Share Public Kiss

Recently, Tori Spelling has been openly prioritizing motherhood during this year’s unending drama. Other things can wait; your kids can’t.

Though Dean McDermott is also a loving dad, he has also found himself an apparent new girlfriend.

Since their public debut earlier this month, he and Lily Calo have been less and less shy about PDA.

This week, they shared a kiss. But … what’s that still on his finger?

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Page Six reports that Dean McDermott dropped off his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, at LAX on Wednesday.

During the curbside dropoff at the Los Angeles International Airport, they paused for a hug and a kiss.

Airports are nightmarish places filled with human misery. But they are also places of joyful reunions and bittersweet goodbyes between loved ones.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have never seemed to have the happiest marriage on the planet. We’re just saying. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There was more than PDA duringt he dropoff, of course.

Eyewitnesses spotted Dean unloading her luggage from the trunk of her car.

Additionally, they two appeared to be totally smitten.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for portrait at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Paddington 2” After Party on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There was one odd little detail that did not quite match up with the rest of the picture.

Dean seemingly had his wedding ring on his right hand during the farewell makeout session.

Obviously, someone might continue to wear a wedding band for many reasons. And perhaps it was a subtly different ring, and people merely assumed that it was his wedding ring?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had so many ups and downs over the years. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The LAX farewell came only about a week after the two made their first pubic appearance together.

The two were holding hands while waiting in line at the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles.

Clearly, they enjoyed the long wait and the miserable situation more together than many of the others in line. Being with someone you care about can make most things more bearable.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet of an event in 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

That was only their first appearance.

This week, on Tuesday, the night before their airport PDA, Dean and Lily appeared to be on a double date.

No one knows exactly how they met. But social media indicates that the two were at least acquainted by late 2022. In December of that year, Lily’s company — Conscious Community Global — shared that they were working together.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and kids Liam, Finn, Stella, Beau, Hattie, Jack, and Lola arrive at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Just four months ago, Dean took to Instagram on a random Saturday morning to announce the end of his marraige.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children,” he began.

Dean continued: “That @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own.”

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce his separation from Tori Spelling. That was very early on a Saturday morning. Hours later, he deleted the post. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“We will continue to work together as loving parents,” Dean wrote. “And guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

He asked “that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. .”

Of course, he deleted the post — but not the sentiment — just hours later.