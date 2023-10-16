Tori Spelling Sends a Message About Priorities After Dean McDermott Unveils Gal Pal

Even if Dean McDermott is no longer in the picture, Tori Spelling knows where her priorities lie.

She’s an actress. A nepo baby. She’s had a terrible year. But first and foremost, Tori is a mom.

Tori recently went out and about with her kids, taking them out for a mid-October meal.

It just so happens that, mere days before this conspicuous outing, Dean made a public appearance of his own … holding hands with a mystery gal.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Just hours ahead of the start of the weekend on Friday, Tori Spelling took her kids out for lunch.

Page Six reports that the family dined at Sharky’s in Calabasas.

Sharky’s is a restaurant and tiki bar that’s familiar to many of us who know, bluntly, a little too much about a lot of famous people. (Sharky’s has multiple locations)

Tori Spelling attends the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 03, 2019. (Getty)

Tori and her kids wore what many call “casual” clothes. You know, normal human clothing.

Sometimes, the world of celebrities and Instagram makes people forget that most people would rather feel comfy than wear, like, a crop top to go get burgers.

Interestingly, Tori’s outing included Liam (age 16), Hattie (age 12), Finn (age 11), and Beau (age 6). 15-year-old Stella was not present. She’s a teenager and the school year has begun, so … this likely means nothing.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and kids Liam, Finn, Stella, Beau, Hattie, Jack, and Lola arrive at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022. (Getty)

Dean still describes Tori as the “love of my life” in his Instagram bio. But actions speak louder than social media.

Last week, just days before Tori’s public outing, eyewitnesses spotted Dean holding hands with a mystery woman.

We have since learned that the woman’s name is Lily Calo. Dean and his apparent girlfriend were in line for the Los Angeles Department of Social Services, seemingly ready to present documents to receive benefits.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Just to be clear (in case you’ve been blissfully out of the loop for the past 4-5 months), no one’s suggesting that Dean is cheating. History can repeat itself sometimes, but these two are past that.

In June, Dean blindsided fans, friends, family, and perhaps even Tori herself by announcing the end of their relationship.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he began. “And start a new journey of our own.”

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce his separation from Tori Spelling. That was very early on a Saturday morning. Hours later, he deleted the post. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Dean would later go on to delete the post — just hours later. Reports say that he did this at Tori’s request.

However, he did not delete his sentiment. Or his desire to end the marriage that defined the past 18 years of their lives.

That’s far from the only twist in Tori’s year, but it’s a strong contender for the biggest. (Depending upon whether Tori has any more mold-related medical scares after her hospitalization)