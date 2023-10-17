Amy Slaton: Caught Smoking! And Vaping! WTH is She Thinking?!?

Amy Slaton has been caught endangering her own health.

In the most disappointing of ways.

Earlier this week, The Sun obtained photos of the 1000-Lb Sisters star smoking and vaping in midtown Atlanta while taking a filming break from various TLC promotional photos and videos.

Amy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

A source told this outlet the images were taken from the same hotel in Georgia from which Amy previously recorded a TikTok alongside her two young sons… strongly implying that Gage and Glenn were with their mom on this trip.

In one of these snapshots, Amy — clad in sweatpants and a sweatshirt — holds a lit cigarette in one hand while a vape pipe is in her mouth, held by the other hand.

This is what some may refer to as double-fisting.

And it’s upsetting to many of Slaton’s friends and followers.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Amy has worked so hard to lose so much weight, dropping hundreds of pounds over the years, ever since she was first introduced to viewers on the aforementioned reality show.

Her long-time weight struggles, however, have created various weight issues that are only made worse by smoking in this manner.

“Being overweight is hard enough on the body but smoking is just an added layer,” one social media user wrote over the summer after Amy was seen with a cigarette in Florida, adding at the time:

“I hope she can quit.”

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

It’s very hard to quit this habit, of course.

And it likely doesn’t help that Slaton’s life has been quite stressful and hectic for awhile now.

Most notably, Amy is in the middle of a divorce from her husband of four years, Michael Halterman.

His surprise filming came in the wake of an ugly altercation between the spouses… which prompted Slaton to call 911 and accuse her husband of getting violent in front of the couple’s young sons.

The star told told authorities at the time that Michael started “throwing things” with the pair’s toddlers at home during this fight.

Shortly thereafter, a judge ordered Slaton and Halterman to stay at least 500 feet away from each other at all times.

Amy Slaton and her estranged spouse, Michael, are featured in this split screen. (TLC)

At this point, from our understanding, the restraining order has been lifted and the parties are trying to settle all differences outside of a court of law.

We really do hope Amy and Michael keep their kids in mind and work things out in the most amicable way possible.

We also hope Amy continues to understand the dangers of smoking and keeps trying to make progress in this area.

Last year, for example, Slaton told The Sun that she’s getting better when it comes to this habit — she just isn’t perfect just yet.

“I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like 20, now I’m down to about five a day,” the reality star said at the time. “I’m trying to cut down.”