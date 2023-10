Finally, Sophie arrives on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 2. And Rob knows just how to greet her.



He has another big surprise for her at an unlikely place.



Then, of course, they get stuck on an elevator. Somehow, this mechanical failure prompts a fight before they even get home.

1 Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra They’re both feeling anxious at the airport. Sophie darts into the bathroom to freshen up, after spending a full day wearing the same outfit. Flying is a needlessly miserable experience, and Sophie wants to look (and smell) the best that she can when she sees Rob again.

2 “Stop” Rob spent plenty of time feeling nervous, too. When he finally sees Sophie, it’s time to bring out the choreography. Thankfully, this seems to be a less crowded time at LAX. Sophie has no idea what’s coming. (Also, not to be mean, but at the absolute earliest, this filmed a year ago. After 2-3 years of masking, how are people still dicknosing like this? Notably, Sophie adjusts her mask to cover her nose as soon as her hands are free while pushing luggage)

3 Oh Rob performs a dance while music plays over a bluetooth speaker. Don’t worry; he also included a bouquet of flowers, and he gives those to her after his lil’ dance.

4 They kiss Sophie explains to the camera that she finds Rob’s antics charming. If someone from her hometown did the same, she’d find him off-putting. Apparently, Rob and his American status mean that he can “get away” with what many viewers feel is cringey or embarrassing behavior.

5 By the way … They’re already engaged, but they didn’t have a proper proposal with a ring and everything. Rob decides that this is the time, so he drops to one knee before they leave the airport. Sophie is speechless, even shaking as he slides the ring onto her finger. She does eventually say “yes,” by the way.

6 Stuck! Rob and Sophie find themselves stuck in an elevator in LAX. Sophie is jet lagged, feeling claustrophobic, and just ready to get settled. She calls in the elevator breakdown and they do make it out alive without having to eat the camera operator. Rob is, if anything, too chill in the elevator … and then gets cranky with Sophie after the fact. Why? Because she half-jokingly tells him that he broke the elevator. She later, successfully, uses the elevator on her own, which she believes may have proven her point.

7 Yikes Rob repeatedly accuses Sophie of ruining the vibe and even the day for him. Keep in mind that he proposed just 15 minutes earlier. Our guess? He’s feeling embarrassed about the elevator thing and is just being pissy at her because she teased him. Not very mature. He’s the one who’s a grown man in his 30s.

8 On a lighter note: violent crime Gun crime is extremely rare in the UK. 4% of their homicides are from guns, where the US has about 85% of all homicides involving guns. (The UK’s secret is having almost no guns. Who knew?!) So when he casually says that he’s only heard gunfire a few times living here, it’s not as reassuring to Sophie as it is to him. In his mind, she has an overblown sense of anxiety about this neighborhood because of movies. But maybe he’s desensitized? They do affectionately tease each other about this.