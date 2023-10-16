Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Responds to All Those Will Smith Gay Rumors

Jada Pinkett Smith is all about setting the record straight these days.

As she makes the media rounds to promote her upcoming memoir, the veteran actress has been touching on a number of personal subjects… none more prominent than her marriage to Will Smith.

Her marriage to Will Smith in legal nature only, that is.

Jada recently admitted that she and her husband have been separated since 2016.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ Emancipation premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

On Friday night, meanwhile, Smith sat across from Today’s Hoda Kotb for an interview that aired on NBC.

“You and Will probably have more rumors about you and talk about you than others,” Kotb said, getting straight to the point as follows:

“‘They’re in an open marriage, they’re swingers, he’s gay, she’s gay.’

“I mean a million things were out there. What, if anything, is true and did hearing all that stuff bother you?”

Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys Aladdin at El Capitan theatre on May 21, 2019 in Hollywood. (VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“No,” Pinkett Smith responded, adding in just a tad bit more detail:

“You know, that’s part of it. I would say that none of that’s true. I definitely can understand why there’d be misunderstandings, but none of it’s true.”

In March 2022, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Academy Awards after the host made a joke about Jada, placing this relationship squarely in the spotlight.

There had been plenty of speculation prior to this shocking incident that the couple’s marriage was, let’s just say, not exactly normal or perfect.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“Why it fractured? That’s a lot of things, and I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Pinkett Smith told Kotb on air.

“I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

In a 2020 episode of her Red Table Talk show, Jada said that she and recording artist August Alsina had an “entanglement” during her marriage.

Later, in a 2021 GQ profile, Will Smith confirmed that though monogamy was a route they “chose” for a large part of their relationship, it remained an ongoing discussion between the spouses.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

“Marriage for us can’t be a prison,” he said at the time.

“And I don’t suggest our road for anybody… But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

During her conversation with Kotb, Pinkett Smith confirmed that the stars have no plans to officially end their marriage.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” the actress said in the interview, concluding on this topic:

“We love our family. And we love each other. It’s more of a life partnership…

“Right now, what we’re focused on, which has been so beautiful, is deep healing. Because of everything that’s transpired. What happens after that, I don’t know yet.”