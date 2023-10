Many years ago, Nikki and Justin tried the K-1 visa. It didn’t work out.



On Season 10, Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance, we see Nikki preparing for a trip to Moldova. If all goes well, they’ll soon have their second shot at the visa.



Justin introduces himself to viewers, and chats with a friend — one who hasn’t abandoned him after learning of his renewed romance.

1 Nikki and Justin Currently packing for Moldova, Nikki receives a visit from her mother. Myrna was not at all supportive of her relationship with Justin the first time around. Now, Nikki comments, Myrna seems more positive about this than Nikki herself feels. There are some red flags with Justin, and so Nikki worries that this might not work out. Myrna is just happy for her daughter — and wants to help out.

2 These days, Nikki and her mom are very close However, that was not always the case. At 17, Nikki came out as trans to her mom. Myrna was incredibly unsupportive, telling her daughter that she “gave birth to a boy” saying that Nikki would be a freak if she transitioned. The two of them went a couple of years without contact. Eventually, they reconnected. And, for years, they have been very close. Myrna does worry about Nikki — not just her physical safety when she goes to Moldova, but also her feelings.

3 Myrna has a lot of regrets Very appropriately, she regrets and feels a lot of guilt for rejecting her daughter at that time. “I was not there,” she tells the camera. “I’m gonna admit that.” Myrna then grows tearful. It’s good that she can share that pain and regret with viewers. “It’s not that I didn’t love her,” Myrna says while crying. “I didn’t understand. I regret it. And I will regret it for the rest of my life.” Her hope is that Justin and Justin’s parents will love and accept her daughter.

4 Nikki shares that Justin is facing social rejection According to him, some of his friends have withdrawn from him ahead of Nikki’s three-week trip to Moldova. It’s not clear what form that takes, from telling him that they won’t film with him to something more permanent. But it sure sounds like some of Justin’s social circle is so transphobic that they’re keeping him, a cis man, at arm’s length just because he’s dating Nikki. That’s awful. And while maybe this could be a teaching moment for them, he’s certainly better off without any bigots in his life. Meanwhile, Myrna notes that Justin is showing Nikki his love and how serious he is — because he’s telling people and risking these relationships. “Think positive; everything is gonna be okay,” she tells her daughter.

5 Justin’s name is Igor Seventeen years ago (at least), Nikki and Igor met each other and she jokingly nicknamed him “Justin” because of his alleged resemblance to Justin Timberlake. Either the nickname has stuck, or they decided to play it up for the show. Either way, we’re now getting to hear this guy’s side of things as he introduces himself to the cameras.

6 Justin loves to work out He explains that fitness isn’t about looks, to him. It’s about feeling like a “universal soldier” and ridding himself of stress. Maybe so, but the guy is also intensely attractive, so that’s a nice side effect. He works as a personal trainer, so it’s also part of his job. Justin also speaks to the camera about how he worries for Nikki during her upcoming visit, because her style will attract attention, which could put her in danger. He describes Moldova as “narrow-minded.”

7 Justin meets up with his friend, Sergei Sergei knows that Nikki is trans. He’s known her for about a year. To the cameras, he admits that (to his knowledge) he hasn’t met any transgender people in Moldova. While trans people obviously live everywhere, there are places where people have to remain closeted. Sometimes, it’s fear of legal repercussions, but often it’s simply a fear of a lack of acceptance or even full-on rejection, not to mention employment and housing issues.