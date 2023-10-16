Jasmine Reunited with Gino in Michigan, Hates EVERYTHING on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

After years of waiting, Jasmine arrives in Michigan on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 2.



She’s ready to start her new life with Gino.



Jasmine also has a multitude of complaints. Some are reasonable. Many are not.



As she lists the changes that she wants to make, it’s getting harder for Gino to keep this secret from her.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda Still in Panama, Jasmine explains her hair situation. It looks a little unkempt at the moment, but it’s a great hairstyle overall. And that’s because it’s her actual hair. For years, she has been using hair extensions and more, but because it’s very expensive (and even moreso in the US), she’s swapping back to her genuinely gorgeous natural hair. Of course, Jasmine also mentions that Gino is “super cheap.” She’s not entirely wrong, but still.

2 Time to say goodbye Leaving her family behind is so difficult. Her sister, Liz, goes from commenting on how good Jasmine’s freshly pampered dog smells to tearfully hugging her sister. This isn’t an extended trip — it’s a permanent move. And, at the earliest, Jasmine won’t even be able to fly back to visit for a couple of years. You need specific documentation to be able to return.

3 Over to Gino He once again has the Panamanian flag decorating his home. That didn’t pan out so well when he was preparing for Jasmine’s visa interview. And things aren’t going so well, now. Jasmine’s on her plane … but he doesn’t know that. The two of them had an argument the night before, so she has blocked him on Whatsapp. He awkwardly explains this to the camera (which is good; most Americans are unfamiliar with Whatsapp, because we just send DMs or texts). So he doesn’t know if she’s actually made her flight. They’re not in contact.

4 Jasmine arrives! Whether you worried (or hoped) that Jasmine would just ghost Gino, that’s not what happened. Jasmine arrives in Michigan, and is quick to observe that the (gorgeous, enviable) weather in Michigan is “so gray.” Well, she likely arrived in late winter (maybe early spring), so she’s adjusting to some very different conditions than Panama has to offer. Mostly, Jasmine is so excited that she’s there to see Gino — noting that, this time, she won’t have to say goodbye.

5 Reunited! Despite literally not being in contact, Gino and Jasmine meet up. From the way that they hug, you’d think that Jasmine hadn’t blocked Gino just the day before! Don’t worry, Gino pauses during their embrace to make certain that his hat isn’t out of place.

6 Oh Jasmine sucks on Gino’s tongue in the middle of the airport, on camera. She then gleefully declares that she “can suck on Gino’s tongue” every night for the rest of her life. Unable to resist, Jasmine adds that there are “other” body parts of Gino’s. We know, Jasmine, it’s just really awkward to talk about in the middle of an airport.

7 This is an adjustment Jasmine spots “smoke” coming out of Gino’s mouth as they enter the cold of the parking garage. Remember, it’s likely late February or early March. Jasmine, who had already found it cold indoors, either lacks the English word to describe Gino’s visible breath (it’s the result of condensation, when the air is cooler than the dew point) or is altogether unfamiliar with the phenomenon. Jasmine declares “I f–king hate it” about Michigan weather.

8 She is from Panama “I was not born to be in this kind of weather,” she tells the camera. “I’m scared of stepping out and dying, instantly, immediately, from hypothermia.” Fortunately for her, Gino’s car has seat warmers. Interestingly, she makes a couple of remarks about wondering if he can drive well. But she says that Michigan’s overcast weather “screams depression” and likens it to “hell, but like the winter version of hell.”

9 Welcome home! They enter through the garage (even then, Jasmine says that her butt feels cold again … is this just her being one of those people who gets cold, or is this about her Brazilian Butt Lift?), and Jasmine expresses confusion over the laundry room being in between. There are two reasons for this. One, many American buildings have dedicated laundry rooms, and while they might be in a basement or adjacent to a bathroom, sometimes they are near a garage or back door. The second is that someone living in a place that gets a lot of dramatic weather might want to entirely disrobe before tracking snow, mud, road salt, and more into the house. Inside, Jasmine points out that Gino’s largest Panamanian flag is upside down. Oh, Gino.

10 What’s that smell? Jasmine tells the camera that, after noticing the “ugly” colors of the walls (yes, they’re not great colors, but we’ll take these over hideous all-white or off-white homes any day), she notices a smell. Musty? She calls it “the ruins” when speaking to the confessional camera. Gino … you could have used an air freshener. It’s not like this is a surprise visit.

11 Kitchen inspection time Jasmine’s inspection of the kitchen is entertaining. Some of the things — the stockpile of plastic bags (I also do this) and the collection of canned foods are fine. The microwave needs cleaning and the sink stopper is genuinely disgusting. (Most sink stoppers are dishwasher safe!) Jasmine makes a big deal out of Gino’s chocolate milk. Then she gets super judgy about Gino’s frozen meals, telling him “you’re not eating from a box.”

12 “F–king unbelievable” Gino did not even flush his own en suite bathroom toilet before Jasmine’s arrival. PERSONALLY, the bedroom and bathroom would be the highest priority for the home ahead of a partner’s move-in (or even visit!). Friends over for the evening? Tackle the living room or whatever. Your future wife? Make the bed, bleach the bathroom. Or at least, you know, flush after yourself like a human being. Jasmine cracks up as Gino’s ineptness and lack of common sense. She knows who he is.