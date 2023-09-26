Taylor Swift Fans Are Divided: Travis Kelce's Jersey Is Selling Out In Stores, But Some Swifties Say the Tight End Is "Toxic"

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Taylor Swift appears to be dating Travis Kelce.

Neither party has publicly confirmed the rumors yet, but the signs are everywhere.

In fact, it looks as though the relationship between the music world’s biggest star and football’s flashiest tight end is moving rather quickly.

Taylor sat next to Travis’ mom and watched the Chiefs maul the Chicago Bears at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and now, Swifties the world over are convinced that these two are an item.

Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

But while some of these fans are picking out wedding China for the happy couple, others are urging Taylor to run for the hills.

In the former camp are the thousands of Taylor stans who flocked to online retailers and scooped up Travis’ jersey after seeing Taylor cheer him on at Arrowhead.

According to a new report from TMZ, sales of Kelce’s jersey have jumped nearly 400 percent since he earned Taylor’s very public seal of approval.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

But it seems that some of Taylor’s fans — primarily the ones who think she’s their real-life bestie — are worried that the romance will result in yet another platinum breakup ballad.

Their concern seems to stem mainly from the fact that Kelce does not conform to the “type” that Taylor has established for herself during her years of dating in the public eye.

After Swift ended her engagement to actor Joe Alwyn earlier this year, she moved on with Matty Healy, singer for the rock group the 1975.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Getty Images)

In other words, she seemed to have developed a thing for pasty, artsy Brits.

Swifties were overjoyed when Taylor broke up with Matty, as many believed that the rock star was “toxic” and “problematic,” and generally not a good fit for their queen.

But it seems that some Taylor fans have the same concerns about Travis.

In a rant that’s since been deleted, the Twitter fan account @baseballcaptay alleged that Kelce is likely to become violent in his private life due to the nature of his profession.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

The user posted “a video from July of Travis Kelce aggressively punching his teammate during practice.”

They went on to explain why this standard-issue training camp scuffle was of concern to them:

“This guy clearly likes to use his fists when he gets angry,” the user wrote.

“And F-CK YOU if you don’t think I have a right to be concerned about this man being with Taylor.”

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

Well, she certainly has the right to be concerned.

But Taylor also has the right to take out a restraining order against people who think they have any say in what she does with her personal life.

Look, folks, as a celebrity gossip site, we fully understand the allure of top-tier stars and the ways in which they shape the world we live in.

But if you routinely find yourself all worked up about relationships between people you’ll never meet, it might be time to shake it off and touch some grass.