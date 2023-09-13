Taylor Swift Might Be Dating Travis Kelce, Was Definitely Drunk at MTV VMAs

Let us be clear:

If there’s anyone — seriously, anyone on the entire planet — who deserves to drink from a bottomless glass of wine these days… it’s Taylor Swift.

The singer just completed the most successful North American tour in music history, pumping billions of dollars into the economy while doing so, according to certain reports.

So we are passing not a modicum of judgment on Swift by stating the following…

Taylor Swift is on stage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

… SHE WAS TOTALLY WASTED DURING THE 2023 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS ON SUNDAY NIGHT!

At various points during the ceremony, Swift was up and dancing up a storm to acts such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne.

She also fan-girled big time over ‘NSYNC at another point… struggled mightily to get her drink out of a drink holder at another point… and broke a $12,000 watch she wore to the show.

It was an exemplary performance all around.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Pop Video, presented by (from L) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake, onstage during the MTV Video Music Award. (Getty)

Swift, who dominated the ceremony by taking home nine trophies overall, is making headlines this week for another reason as well.

According to a website called The Messenger, Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been “quietly hanging out” for a little while.

As you may recall, Kelce scrawled his phone number of a bracelet back in July and tried to give it to the singer during a concert stop in Kansas City.

He later said on his podcast that he was unsuccessful, however, with Swift not really wanting to meet anyone before or after her show.

Taylor Swift was everywhere at the MTV VMAs. She won nine awards. (Getty)

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce are not actually dating.

But maybe they will be someday!

“Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her,” this outlet reports, adding of Kelce:

“He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and pause for some hugs and photos. These two supremely talented superstars have a friendship that goes back many years. (Getty)

Said Kelce, who may be the best tight end in NFL history, on his aforementioned podcast this summer:

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He only had praise for her performance, though.

“Honestly, Kansas City showed out. I’ve only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement,” Kelce said of the stadium in which Swift performance a few months ago, adding back then:

“Everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her. It was wild. It was a wild show.”