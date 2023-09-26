Matt Roloff: Desperate for Money? Financially Screwed Due to Family Feud?

For over a year now, it’s been pretty clear how Matt Roloff has been affected on a personal level by his ongoing family feud.

Simply put, he’s not very close at this point to most of his children.

But evidence it starting to mount that makes it appear as if Roloff has also been affected on a different level by this same ongoing family feud.

We’re talking about his bank account, guys.

We’re up close and rather personal with an unshaved Matt Roloff in this Instagram selfie. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, the father of four shared a photo on Instagram that he labeled “The Roloff Gotel,” depicting in it a structure at the farm where he houses numerous goats.

Matt encouraged his followers to visit the attraction in a caption that read as follows:

“Come see our friends at @rolofffarms this October 1st-29th.

Seemingly no big deal on its own, right?

In mid-March of 2023, Matt Roloff shared this photo. He was standing on some very early work on his future dream home. He’s going to need more walls. (Instagram)

Earlier this month, however, Matt’s farm’s official Instagram page shared an update that it will NOT be offering private tours throughout their popular pumpkin season.

We can’t say for certain the reason why.

But there does seem to be a consistent theme here, as Matt put a portion of his farm up for sale in May 2022.

At the time, he said the time had come to write a new “chapter” in his life, although this decision simply led to internal strife between members of Matt’s own family.

Son Zach, in particular.

Zach and Matt Roloff may never be close again, unfortunately. (Instagram)

In the wake of Matt seeking a buyer for his property, Zach BLASTED his dad in a stunning Instagram comment.

Tagging his father directly, Zach wrote back then “this post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out.”

Concluded Zach at the time, simply destroying his parent:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Zach Roloff appears to be lost in thought in this photo of the Little People, Big World cast member. (TLC)

Zach and his wife, Tori, remain estranged from the former’s dad — which may explain why Matt hasn’t been able to sell the farm and also why he may be struggling financially.

On various social media platforms, critics have been lashing out at Roloff, stating they won’t attend the pumpkin festival if Zach isn’t present.

“Not the same without Zach doing tours!” one person wrote, for example.

“If Zach’s not there I’m not going,” said another.

Matt Roloff looks rather intense in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

In August, after trying to turn his farm into a long-term rental, Matt put it back on the market… at a reduced price.

It really does seem as if his income has been impacted by his rivalry with Zach and other Roloffs.

Relatedly, meanwhile, TLC has not yet renewed Little People, Big World for a new season.

And even if it does come back? Zach and Tori may not be involved.