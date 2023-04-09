Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: It’s All Over! After 6 Years!

The love story is all over for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the first outlet to break this unfortunate piece of news, the singer and the actor have ended their six-year long relationship.

The split was allegedly amicable and “not dramatic,” a source told ET on Saturday, adding that “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Indeed, Swift is currently on her The Eras tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida next week.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Swift and Alywn started dating in 2016.

The stars were extremely private during their time as a couple, rarely talking about each other in public and scarcely even being photographed together.

Simply due to the length of their romance, however, there has long been buzz about the pair getting engaged.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” quipped Alwyn previously to WSJ. Magazine.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” he added of whether he was set to exchange vows with the singer-songwriter.

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

In her track “Call It What You Want,” Swift addressed the beginning of her relationship with Alwyn.

“I want to wear his initial/On a chain round my neck, chain round my neck/Not because he owns me/But ’cause he really knows me,” she sings on the single.

“Which is more than they can say, I/I recall late November, holdin’ my breath/Slowly I said, ‘You don’t need to save me/But would you run away with me?'”

Taylor Swift was named Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event in Hollywood on Thursday. She devoted much of her speech to denigrating rival Scooter Braun.

Swift, who has famously penned many songs about her relationships over the years, also has confirmed tht the mega hit “Lavender Haze” was inspired by her and Alwyn’s romance, specifically the lengths they went to in order quiet all outside noise.

“I happened on the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift said last year.

“If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow.

“I thought that was really beautiful.”

Alwyn even wrote several songs for Swift under the pseudonym William Bowery.

The album Folklore ended up taking home the 2021 Grammy for album of the year, while Evermore was nominated for the same award at the 2022 ceremony.

Alwyn played a significant role on each.

“Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” Swift said during her 2021 acceptance speech.

Taylor Swift went with this unusual — and sort of cool and unique — ensemble on the red carpet of the American Music Awards.

In September 2018, during an interview with British Vogue, Alwyn addressed his relationship with Swift for the first time, explaining why they liked to keep their romance private.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Alwyn told the publication.

“I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work.”