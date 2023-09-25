Taylor Swift Goes Bonkers at Kansas City Chiefs Game, Is 100% Dating Travis Kelce

Football fans?

Celebrity gossip fans?

Human beings across the world?

We only have one question for you…

Thumbs up, Taylor! Swift made it clear on September 24, 2023 that she is dating Travis Kelce (Getty)

ARE YOU READY FOR IT?

On Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Taylor Swift put an end to the rumor that she’s dating Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce…

… by making it VERY clear that she’s definitely dating tight end Travis Kelce!

Donning a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, the Grammy-winning sensation was captured on camera inside of a suite at Arrowhead Stadium… cheering and clapping next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

At one point, Swift raised her hands up in the air in excitement.

At another point, Swift screamed “Let’s f-ckin go!” after Kelce hauled in a touchdown pass in a 41-10 throttling of the Chicago Bears.

“Taylor Swift is in the box. She is there,” pregame show announcer Curt Menefee said prior to kickoff. “Whatever that means!”

We’re pretty certain we know what it means.

Taylor Swift is as savvy as any entertainer out there. She was sending an extremely clear message with this appearance.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour in this snapshot of the singer. (Getty)

After the game, the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about Swift when asked about her by FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews.

“I heard she was in the house,” he said, joking: “I felt a little bit of pressure and so I knew I had to get it to Trav.”

Added Mahomes:

“I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to.”

Taylor Swift performs on the first night of her “Eras Tour” in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Getty)

This is seriously gonna be amazing content all season long.

As you may recall, Kelce scrawled his phone number of a bracelet back in July and tried to give it to the singer during a concert stop in Kansas City.

He later said on his podcast that he was unsuccessful, however, as Swift didn’t really want to meet anyone before or after any of her shows on the recent Eras Tour.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” said Kelce this summer.

“So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Getty)

Then, just last week, Kelce was a guest on an ESPN talk show and said of all the dating speculation:

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. No one actually knows what’s going on…

“I threw the ball in her court.

“I told her, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.

“So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”