Taylor Swift: Dating the 1975 Singer Matty Healy Just Weeks After Joe Alwyn Breakup?

As we reported last month, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have called it quits after six years of dating.

Obviously, Taylor has endured quite a few difficult breakups over the years, but fans really thought Joe was the one.

And while the split has not derailed the pop icon’s epic Eras Tour, Taylor’s heartbreak has been evident in subtle ways.

It’s even been noted that Swift seems to have altered her setlist so that she wouldn’t have to croon any tunes that were inspired by her ex.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

But nothing helps you get over an old love quite like a new love, and it looks as though Taylor might have already moved on!

Multiple sources are now reporting that Swift is dating Matty Healy, lead singer of the British pop rock band the 1975.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover,” one insider tells UK tabloid The Sun.

(Photos via Getty)

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source adds.

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

While there’s been no official announcement yet, the insider says Taylor and Matty are planning to go public with their romance in the very near future.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during the closing day of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” says the source.

“Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

In some ways, Matty is very much Taylor’s type:

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MARCH 25: Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 25, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

He’s a fellow singer, of course, and though he’s obviously not as famous as she is, he’s quite successful in his own right.

In other ways, however, Matty is sort of a surprising choice.

He’s a 5’9″ party boy with a penchant for booze and cigs, which means he’s both shorter and rowdier than Taylor’s past partners.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

But even though Matty is somewhat of an unorthodox choice, we’re sure most of Taylor’s fans will support this relationship.

Of course, there are bound to be some who will claim they knew he was trouble when he walked in.