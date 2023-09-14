Southern Charm Star Applauds Kathryn Dennis Departure as First Post-Kathryn Season Premieres

Early this year, Kathryn Dennis confirmed her exit from Southern Charm.

The news came as a shock. Despite her shortcomings, she is one of the most recognized stars from the Bravo series.

Fans and even some castmates expressed dismay at the time. But not everyone felt the same way.

Now, Kathryn’s former castmates — some of whom still consider her a friend — say that this is really for the best.

Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, and Craig Conover

As we previously reported, Kathryn Dennis is essentially going to appear in a Friend role on Season 9.

Initially, it sounded like the Southern Charm star would never appear on screen again.

There may have been behind-the-scenes negotiations that could explain the inconsistency in reports. Either way, her time as a mainstay is over.

Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn’s fellow OG, Shep Rose, spoke to The Messenger about Kathryn’s demotion.

“I think it might be best for her, personally,” he opined.

“I mean,” Shep continued, “it’s been well-documented how many hurdles she’s had to overcome personally.”

Shep Rose

“And,” Shep acknowledged, Kathryn has overcome numerous hurdles “externally as well.”

He added: “and with kids, I can’t pretend to know how impactful that is to your life.”

Grimly, Shep added: “or hurtful it is that you can’t see them and things like that.”

Kathryn Dennis spent the day at the Aquarium with her kids, Kensie Ravenel and Saint Ravenel, during one of her supervised visits.

“So some things you’ve got to place more importance on,” Shep argued. He’s not wrong.

“I think she did,” he then suggested. That would seem to imply that Kathryn’s departure from the show was entirely her doing.

“And,” Shep expressed, “I’m proud of her for that.”

Shep Rose

Meanwhile, The Ashley reports on fellow Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers’ take on Kathryn’s departure.

“I do still keep up with her every once in a while,” she shared.

“I think I always will,” Olivia expressed. “She was like a big sister coming into this.”

Olivia Flowers

Olivia sees Kathryn as a friend. But, like Shep, she believes that this departure was the best thing for her.

“It does give her more time to focus on what’s important to her right now,” she expressed.

“And I know she’s an icon here, she’s an OG, she’s very missed,” Olivia affirmed. “But I think taking priority of things that are important right now, hopefully we’ll see her again. I don’t see why not.”

Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Dennis lost custody of her kids to her ex, disgraced former Southern Charm star and noted criminal Thomas Ravenel.

She has also had apparent financial struggles and difficulty paying rent on her South Carolina apartment.

Though Kathryn has her moral failings, no one wants to see her life crumble and collapse. Maybe time off-screen is what she needs.