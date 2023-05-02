Kathryn Dennis Loses Custody of Kids to Thomas Ravenel After Failing Numerous Drug Tests

Just over two years since she lost temporary custody of her two kids to ex Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis has received even more damaging news:

She has now lost permanent custody of these children.

Thanks to reporting by The Sun, we’ve now learned that Ravenel was granted sole custody of the kids he shares with Dennis back on February 6 after the former “failed multiple drug tests.”

Dennis and Ravenel are best known for their roles on Bravo’s Southern Charm.

“She tested positive for three illegal drugs,” an insider told the aforementioned outlet this week.

This same source also claimed Thomas’ legal team “had a mountain of evidence of neglect” against the fired Southern Charm cast member.

“Thomas’ legal team had affidavits from the speech therapists, an occupational therapist, physical therapist and play therapists that the children were making tremendous progress under his parenting,” this insider explains.

“They were doing well in school, enjoying play dates and were happy. They love school and living in Aiken.”

Kathryn Dennis braces herself and tries to defend herself in this Bravo photo.

In December 2020, Ravenel claimed that Dennis drank while pregnant, giving their son fetal alcohol syndrome.

Ravenel was then awarded temporary custody nine-year old Kensie and seven-yer old Saint, moving them a short time later to Aiken, South Carolina.

In August 2021, Dennis said she felt beaten down by the family court system, adding back then:

“It is exhausting to constantly defend yourself from someone who is trying to change reality. It can even make you question what you know happened or what is true.”

Ravenel, of course, is far from an angel himself.

He previously pleaded guilty to assault and battery after getting accuse of rape.

Speaking to All About The Tea about his recent custody win, the fired reality star said:

“I was awarded sole custody. I make all the parenting decisions.

“She’s not allowed to have overnights with the children. I will transport the children to a halfway point between Aiken and Charleston where Kathryn will pick them up.”

“I am beyond grateful for the outcome of this custody battle and for being granted sole custody of my children.

“Family is the most important thing in my life, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that my kids have a happy and stable future.”

Dennis is permitted to have supervised visitation from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every other Saturday and Sunday, according to The Sun source.

Southern Charm Season 9, meanwhile, wrapped filming in March and is expected to begin airing on Bravo some time this fall.

Neither Dennis nor Ravenel are employed any longer by Bravo.