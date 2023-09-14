Justin Bieber Pays Precious Tribute to Wife on 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

As it turns out, Justin Bieber doesn’t just write beautiful words for songs he releases to the public.

He can also pen a lovely tribute to the love of his life on a very special occasion between the pair.

On Wednesday morning, Bieber shared a few photos (including the one below) of himself and his wife, Hailey, before melting most of the Internet with a heartfelt tribute.

Because today is the couple’s five-year wedding anniversary!

Justin Bieber places a sweet kiss on his wife Hailey in this Instagram photo. (Instagram)

“To the most precious, my beloved,” the artist began.

“5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.

Bieber continued:

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bieber wrapped up very simply, as follows:

“HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey went ahead and the same pictures on Instagram as well, adding a simple caption of, “5 ✨???? I love you.”

The artist and the model had been off and on for a number of years before reconciling in June 2018 — and then announcing their engagement just a month later.

Lovely! This is a photo from Justin Bieber’s wedding day. (Instagram)

The stars later got married in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 … had a formal wedding with friends and family in 2019.

Ever since, Bieber and Baldwin have remained relatively calm, quiet and out of the spotlight.

They were at the center of some drama this past March when reports surfaced that the marriage was in trouble, but you can read the above posts for yourself right now.

You can look at photos of the spouses together.

They are clearly VERY happy.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Getty)

While doing press for her skincare line in June 2022, Hailey opened up about the couple’s health struggles — her stroke and Justin’s diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome — detailing how challenging times can have a positive outcome.

“Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you.

“I feel like we’re closer than ever. It really brings us close. So I’ll take that away from it,” she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Bieber, meanwhile, interviewed his wife for Vogue Australia’s cover story earlier this year.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made quite the entrance on this red carpet. (Getty)

As part of this feature, she revealed what she appreciated the most about her relationship with the Grammy winner.

“My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have,” Hailey said to Justin for the February issue.

“Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

