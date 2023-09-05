Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet CONFIRM Romance, Pack on PDA at Beyonce Concert!

As you’re probably aware, rumors of a romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet circulated all summer.

But the A-listers dodged and deflected for months before capping the season off with some Labor Day PDA!

According to a new report from TMZ, Kylie and Timothee attended a Beyonce concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last night.

It was a special show in honor of Queen Bey’s 42nd birthday, and Kylie and Timothee were clearly in a celebratory mood, sipping drinks and packing on the PDA all night long!

It was an unofficial — and unexpected — coming-out party for a couple who spent most of the summer resorting to James Bond-caliber tactics in order to dodge the paparazzi.

Timothee and Kylie’s romance might have been the worst-kept secret in Hollywood, but for a while, it looked as though these two would forever keep this relationship on the down-low.

Back in April, the indie darling Oscar nominee, attempted to pay a secret visit to Kylie’s home in Calabasas, but not surprisingly, the tinted windows and evasive driving were not enough to throw the paps off his trail.

There was no such concern for privacy at SoFi Stadium last night, where Kylie and Tim canoodled in the center of a VIP section that was packed with celebs from A to Z!

Literally! Adele and Zendaya were both there!

As were Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey!

Needless to say, Tim and Kylie are done keeping this relationship on the DL!

Insiders say that Kylie and Timothee have been spending a lot of time together, but it seems that they’re also taking their time with this relationship.

“[Kylie’s] enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” an insider recently told Us Weekly.

“Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

A separate source tells the mag that the young stars enjoy a “fun and flirty” connection.

“Kylie and Timothee text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. … He makes Kylie smile,” said the second insider.

It sounds like these two are quite smitten — but it makes sense that they’re not rushing into anything too serious.

After all, Kylie has two young children at home, and it wasn’t all that long ago that she parted ways with the kids’ dad, Travis Scott.

Needless to say, Kylie has a lot on her plate!

And Timothee is one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, so he’s probably not trying to settle into a quiet domestic life anytime soon!

It sounds like a match made in “attractive people casually hooking up for the fun of it” heaven!