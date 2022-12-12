Janelle Brown CONFIRMS: Yes, Kody and I are Separated!

And then, Sister Wives fans… there were two.

Amid a number of episodes that have depicted tension between Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, and just two days after a national tabloid declared that Janelle had at last walked away from her one-sided marriage, we now have confirmation from a VERY reliable source.

It’s true.

Janelle is outta there.

According to Janelle herself.

On Sunday night, TLC aired a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives tell-all special.

Unlike the recent Season 17 episodes, which were shot way back in late 2021, this reunion special was only just recently filmed — and it features a quote from Janelle that says it all.

“Kody and I have separated,” the mother oof six tells host Sukanya Krishnan.

As you can see below, meanwhile, Kody also acknowledges this separation in his own segment from the same special.

About 13 months ago, of course, Christine Brown also split from Kody, stating on Instagram in November 2021:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Christine and Janelle have remained in very close contact despite the former moving back to Utah, while tension between Janelle and Kody has only increased over the past several episodes.

“I have somebody in my life who is fundamentally loyal to me who sees me as the head of the family,” Kody said on air two weeks ago, addressing Janelle and citing Robyn, just not by name.

“I’m saying to you that you and I get that if you’re loyal to me,” the narcissist added.

In response, Janelle admitted she was finally questioning her marriage.



“I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore,” Janelle confessed of her relationship.

“Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

Welp.

Now she does appear to know.

Following the aforementioned In Touch Weekly report, Janelle posted “Just Me” in her Instagram bio, accompanied by a smiling emoji.

According to a few fans, her bio previously described her as a sister wife and focused on her family.

So, once again, there we have it.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider told In Touch, last week adding that she ultimately “outgrew” Kody.

With Christine and Janelle now out of the picture, this leaves Kody with Robyn, his only legal spouse; and Meri, who has essentially been on her own for years now.

Heck, Kody and Meri haven’t even slept together for 10 years.

Kody has said on many occasions that he no longer has any romantic feelings for Meri, and he has no plans to try again with her ever again.

It’s therefore hard not to wonder what she is now thinking in the wake of TWO sister wives leaving her self-centered husband.

Kody Brown looks quite displeased in this photo. And we love it!

During the December 11 Sister Wives episode, Janelle and Kody argued over his COVID-19 restrictions and her reaction to them.

During a subsequent confessional, Janelle explained that she didn’t need any support from a man and was “good” on her own, a hint, perhaps, of what has now transpired.

“In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m pretty good,” she explained.

“I’m independent, and I’m not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don’t need it. I don’t deserve it, and I don’t need it.”

J