Kody Brown: I Would Absolutely Reconcile with Janelle!!!!!

It was made very clear on the Sister Wives Season 18 premiere:

There is no hope at this point for Kody Brown and Christine Brown, as the ex-spouses met for lunch on this episode and, well… it didn’t go well.

Kody said he really just needed to hate Christine for a period of time.

When it comes to Janelle Brown, however?

Kody and Janelle Brown are no longer married. But the door on this romance isn't fully closed.

The father of 17 is singing a different, and somewhat unexpected, tune.

“I’m still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won’t say she’s been wishy-washy about the departure,” Kody said to People Magazine in a recent interview.

“But I keep thinking, ‘This isn’t a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we’ll just work on it.’”

For her part, Janelle said in the past that she split from Kody because he sucks a lot.

Okay, fine. She didn’t say that exactly.

But she focused a great deal in the past on Kody’s strict COVID-19 protocols and the hard time he gave the former couple’s son, not allowing them to see their friends or their girlfriends during the pandemic.

“I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it’s still going to be a new normal because it’s going to be different from where we’ve been before,” Kody explained to People.

“Because how it was working for us didn’t seem like it was quite right. It wasn’t whole.”

Janelle has made it sound like she’s ready for a bright new future that does NOT include Kody.

But try telling that to Kody, evidently.

The thing is, Kody scarcely talks to Gabe and Garrison, two of the kids he shares with Janelle.

And the latter has said emphatically that this would have to change for there to be any chance at all of her moving forward with her former spouse.

On the Sister Wives August 20 premiere, Janelle said she wasn’t thinking about the past. Only about what lies ahead.

“I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” she said on air.

“I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.