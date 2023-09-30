Donald Trump Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Gonna Break Up

Donald Trump has weighed in on the romance sweeping a nation.

In an interview with the Daily Caller on Friday, the former President and possible future convict was asked about pop star Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce.

“I wish the best for both of them,” said the likely Republican nominee in 2024, adding in cryptic fashion:

“I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

Was this a dig at Swift? Or at Kelce? Or just a commentary that, in general, a majority of relationship do NOT work out?

We can’t say for certain.

The indicted ex-president’s remarks come amid a media frenzy over the apparent romance between the world’s most famous musician and one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

As we’re guessing you’ve seen by now, Swift attended Kelce’s professional football game last Sunday in Kansas City, sitting alongside his mother and cheering hard for the offensive standout.

On a subsequent episode of his podcast, Kelce commented on Swift.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he said on air, adding of the musical sensation:

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family.

“She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Taylor Swift fans seem torn on this romance.

They are buying Kelce’s jersey at a record pace, but they also worry that Kelce may be a toxic influence on the artist.

For now, however, it appears as if they’ll have another opportunity to analyze the interactions between these two mega celebrities.

Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs game against the New York Jets this upcoming Sunday night.

According to StubHub — a ticket resale platform — there’s been a a 175% jump in Chiefs-Jets ticket sales three days after Swift’s appearance at the September 24 Chiefs game.

Nearly 20% of tickets for the October 1 matchup were sold the night of Swift’s appearance.

The only thing left to wonder now is this:

Will Swift once again go with ketchup, and seemingly, ranch dressing for her chicken tender dip? Or might she switch it up for a national audience?

