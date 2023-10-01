Tom Sandoval: I Nearly Killed Myself Amid Raquel Leviss Drama

Tom Sandoval started out strong this week on the first episode of his podcast, Everybody Loves Tom.

The polarizing Bravo personality — who was outed in March for having cheated on long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss — opened up on the debut installment of this show about the entire ugly saga.

“There were some times where I felt very, very close [to suicide],” Sandoval told guests Kyle Chan and Jason Bader… before going on to explain his “headspace” at that time and the “domino effect” of thoughts he experienced.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

“Your world just starts collapsing itself and you cannot see outside of your feelings,” Tom continued.

“Your peripheral goes away, your sense of thinking about the future, about like, ‘Oh come on,’ like, your ability to snap out of it goes away.”

Sandoval is no longer dating Leviss, who he slammed several days ago as immature for blocking him on social media.

Sandoval admits that prior to his affair with Raquel, he cheated on Ariana with another woman, whose identity remains a mystery. (Getty Images)

Sandoval said on the podcast that his after news of his affair broke was “like living like a fugitive” for him, adding on air:

“Not being able to go anywhere, being followed, being harassed just relentlessly…

“At one point I didn’t shower and didn’t change my clothes for almost a week. Dude, I was so gross.”

Adding to the messiness of the situation, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with a random chick in Miami known to fans as Miami Girl. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

From what we’ve gathered, Sandoval will appear on the next season of Vanderump Rules, much to the chagrin of a cast that hates him.

On this podcast episode, meanwhile, he thought back to an especially challenging day in which things got “really dark” for him as Madix filmed a commercial for Duracell batteries in their shared residence.

He referred to this instance as “rough.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for almost a decade. But the former then cheated with a friend and blew everything up. (Instagram)

There was also the period of time when Madix checked into a rehab facility for mental health reasons.

“She couldn’t have her phone in there, no access to anything, and so I had to wait for her call, which can only happen maybe twice [or] once a day,” Tom explained, claiming that up until Leviss checked into the facility, the two were “obviously talking to each other all the time.”

To conclude, Sandoval said he hasn’t had an alcoholic drink since April and that touring with his band basically saved his life.

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

“Honestly, I think that, you know, quitting the drinking and going on tour like, it might have actually saved my life,” he said.

“I can’t imagine being cooped up — because I couldn’t go anywhere at the time — being cooped up in a place…not being able to do anything, just wallowing in misery.”

We’re glad he’s doing okay now, we guess.

We’ll be tuning in to the new season of Vanderpump Rules to learn more, that is sadly certain.

