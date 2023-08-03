Angela Deem Screams and Attacks Other Woman at Hotel, Because That’s What She Does

In addition to being one of 90 Day: The Last Resort‘s major villains, Angela Deem has been fighting on screen for years.

She does more than screaming, yelling, cursing, flashing her breasts. Despite editors seemingly trying to cover for her, viewers have seen her become physically violent.

Unfortunately, this is not just an act for the cameras. This is part of who and what she has chosen to be.

Case in point? An alarming video appears to show Angela attacking another woman — hitting her and pulling her hair.

Angela Deem appears to be bending over while attacking her friend, (Instagram)

Unfortunately, Angela Deem is exactly who and what she appears to be. She’s not a TV persona — she’s a terror.

She and her friend, Jennifer Dilandro, got into an argument during a ride to the HIlton Garden Inn Midtown Park Avenue in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 1.

Their fight spilled over into the hotel lobby. Violently.

Angela Deem appeared on multiple phone videos in a violent altercation with friend Jennifer Dilandro at a hotel lobby. (Instagram)

It appears that Angela tackled Jennifer to the ground during the attack.

“Get the f–k off of me!” Jennifer yelled multiple times.

A hotel clerk attempted to come to her rescue, putting themselves in harm’s way just to keep them apart.

Though we have seen Angela Deem in many fights, some fans have told themselves that it’s all just an act for reality TV. Would that it were so. Her physical brawl with Jennifer Dilandro in a hotel lobby is a reminder that this is simply who she is. (Instagram)

“Get off of me! Get off of me!” Jennifer yelled.

It appeared that Angela was pulling her hair during this.

Angela largely ignored the hotel clerk during the attempt to separate them, yelling and even lunging after Jennifer.

We can see Angela Deem pointing her long nails during an ugly hotel lobby altercation. (Instagram)

Eventually, the New York Police Department arrived at the hotel.

This was a violent altercation. Officers questioned both women.

A barefoot Angela told police that she “didn’t do s–t.” We suspect that there is ample evidence to disprove that claim.

It appears that Angela Deem’s already limited clothing failed to contain her body or her fury in the hotel lobby following her violent altercation. (Instagram)

Obviously, none of this calmed Angela. When she has decided to unleash her true self upon the world, there’s no stopping her.

“F–king mob, Housewives bitch … You’ll always [wanna] be a star,” she ranted and raved by the elevator.

She was shouting at Jennifer, but also rambling to total strangers.

Following her physical fight with Jennifer Dilandro, Angela Deem ranted to strangers while seeming to fall out of her clothing. (Instagram)

“I loved you, but bitch, you just wanna be confronted with this one. So seeing my f–king ass,” Angela spat.

Unfortunately, given her attire for the evening, Jennifer was not the only one who could see it.

Angela then taunted: “You’ll never gonna be a star bitch, you’ll always wanna be a wannabe, bitch.”

Spilling out of her clothing, Angela Deem was ready to go up to her hotel room following her lobby fight. (Instagram)

“Best friend or not. I don’t need her to touch me,” Angela grumbled.

We do not know the cause of the fight or many of the details.

Authorities have yet to arrest either woman. As long as Angela continues to get away with her behavior, she will likely never stop.