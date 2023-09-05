Mackenzie Standifer: Did She Really Dump Her Boyfriend the Day That Ryan Edwards Got Out of Prison?

Back in July, Ryan Edwards received some good news for a change:

Edwards was in jail serving a one-year sentence for stalking and harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer, when a generous judge decided to give the troubled Teen Mom star a second chance.

Ryan received a furlough so that he could check into an inpatient rehab program and undergo treatment for his addiction issues.

When he went back to court a month later, the judge was so pleased with Edwards’ progress that he allowed him to move into a sober living house instead of going back to jail.

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

These days, Ryan is a semi-free man:

Sure, he has to pass daily drug tests and be in bed before curfew, but he’s allowed to step out and play golf with his son now and then, which is the sort of independence most recently convicted felons can only dream of.

Obviously, this is all great news for Ryan, but it might be bad news for … Mackenzie’s ex-boyfriend?

Mackenzie Standifer posted this selfie on Instagram in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Yes, according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Mackenzie abruptly broke up with Josh Panter when she learned that Ryan had been released from jail.

“Josh thought the relationship was great,” says a source close to the situation.

“She even told people she was going to marry Josh, including family members. He feels like she faked it for seven months.”

Josh Panter poses with his mother in a photo from 2019. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

The insider explains that Josh “didn’t see the split coming” and felt completely blindsided.

Panter’s pain was reportedly exacerbated by the fact that Mackenzie had gotten close to his entire family.

“When Ryan got out of prison, she dropped him and his family,” says the source.

Mackenzie Standifer is sporting a different look these days. And while most fans seem to love the look, a handful of haters are giving her a hard time. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“They went to eat with some good friends and she was affectionate and happy with Josh throughout the night like nothing was wrong.”

Obviously, we don’t know if Mackenzie’s decision to dump Josh had anything to do with Ryan getting out of prison.

The timing is certainly interesting, but we doubt that Mackenzie has any real interest in getting back together with her estranged husband.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are headed for divorce court. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After all, the reason Edwards was locked up was that he’d gone on a bender and spent several days terrorizing Standifer and her kids.

At one point, Ryan trashed Mackenzie’s house so badly that she was forced to move.

That’s generally not the kind of behavior that makes a woman miss her ex.

Ryan has publicly and repeatedly accused his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, of being unfaithful. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Then again, we didn’t think Maci Bookout would ever forgive Ryan Edwards, and these days, she’s his biggest supporter!

The dude is clearly in possession of some sort of magic that only works on baby mamas and judges!

Hopefully, this time, he’ll realize how lucky he’s been and actually work to turn his life around.

But even if Ryan gets sober and becomes a model citizen, Mackenzie still shouldn’t forgive him.

The man has traumatized her kids quite enough already.