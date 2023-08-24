Sister Wives “Practically Guaranteed” to Maybe Be Coming to an End!

As we already know, Kody Brown’s marriages to Meri, Janelle and Christine have come to an end.

Based on a disturbing new report, however, something else within the Sister Wives universe may also be coming to an end:

Sister Wives itself!

Just days after Season 18 of the long-running hit premiered on TLC, an insider tells The Sun that the future for Kody and company appears to be bleak.

Which does make sense, if you think about it.

There aren’t even any sister wives on the show any longer!

The aforementioned insider explained to the aforementioned outlet this week that there’s a reason why executives recently gave a green light to Christine Brown’s online cooking program.

Christine Brown is seen here in a promo for Season 3 of her show Cooking with Christine. (Instagram)

“Christine’s spinoff is a test to see fan reaction,” The Sun claims.

“TLC wants to see if people truly want to have a spinoff series on Christine and Janelle.

If that’s the case, then it’s practically guaranteed that this will be the last season of Sister Wives.”

Now, rumors of a Christine and Janelle spinoff have been circulating across the Internet for many months… ever since both women left Kody, yet remained very close to one another.

The Sun even wrote in February that a spinoff was in the possible works and that it would center around “life after polygamy” and “female empowerment,” while adding that some of the children are “on board and all for it.”

We’ve heard nothing concrete about this idea since, however.

According to this brand new source, though, the only real way in which Sister Wives can continue is if Kody actually goes ahead and embraces his polygamous belief system once again.

“If he can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons,” The Sun now writes.

“If not, it’s going to come to an end and there will be a spinoff – or spinoffs – and the family will move on with their next adventure.”

The only problem with this quote (from an anonymous individual) is that it contracts what Howard Lee — president of Discovery Networks and TLC — said to Variety just several weeks ago.

“I hope Sister Wives doesn’t end,” Lee told Variety as part of a recent expose on the program.

Added showrunner Chris Poole in this same article:

“There’s always something going on. I am confident there’s always going to be something going on, because they are who they are.”

The first episode of Sister Wives aired nearly 13 years ago on September 26, 2010.

The stars of the series just graced the cover of People Magazine, too, proving that they remain quite relevant.

“Of course I would love to [do spinoffs] and I think people would love to see what happens to each one of them,” Poole also said back then.

“But fortunately, we’re in a place right now where we’re covering that on Sister Wives. Nobody’s disappearing from the show.”