Kody Brown Confronts Christine on Sister Wives Premiere: I Wanna HATE You!

Welp.

That was awkward.

And also sort of intriguing, revealing and generally engrossing to watch.

On Sunday night, Sister Wives returned for Season 18 … with Christine and Kody Brown meeting for lunch at one point and the latter sharing the inner monologue that’s going through his head in a wide-ranging confessional.

Kody Brown stares down Christine in this scene from the Sister Wives Season 18 opener. (TLC)

“Seeing Christine for the first time is like, ‘Hey, how are ya? Well, it’s a little uncomfortable but hope you’re doing well,'” the father of 17 tried to explain.

“I feel so betrayed after all that I have done for this marriage and then to have her sort of sh-t talk me to the kids, I kind of feel like in my heart I just never wanna see her again.

“And I wanna spend some time hating her.”

Wow, huh?

Points for honesty, we guess.

Christine sits across from her ex-spouse in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Christine, of course, walked away from her very one-sided and extremely unhealthy spiritual union in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via her Instagram account way back then.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine Brown is featured in this screen capture from a Sister Wives Season 18 episode. (TLC)

On Sunday’s premiere, meanwhile, Christine tells Kody that she’s in town for a few days around Christmas, prompting her ex to ask her to get tested for COVID.

(Remember, this episode was filmed in December 2022; and that Kody expressed extreme concern about this virus throughout the most intense days, weeks and months of the pandemic.)

“You travel here, you get here, you take the test,” Kody tells Christine, who relocated last year to Utah.

“What I’d like to do is have (the kids) come over. If they can stay close, go see everybody else after so that we’ve got ’em just solid.”

Kody Brown has an odd look on his face in this look at the former polygamist on Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

In her own confessional, Christine says that her kids plan to visit Kody and Robyn Brown’s house while she visits with her friend and former sister wife Janelle Brown.

No, she emphasizes.

She has no plans to see Robyn.

Later, Kody and Christine think back to when the former contracted COVID and, in his own words here, felt “out of my mind.”

Christine Brown stares into the camera for this Sister Wives Season 18 promo pic. (TLC)

“I was married to him for 27 years, alright? Every time that guy got sick it was like the whole world revolved around his being sick,” Christine told the camera in a solo interview, laughing a bit at her ex.

In his confessional, the failed polygamist said that he doesn’t find the situation funny.

“Oh, I’m not laughing. I’m not laughing here. I’m not laughing. I haven’t been laughing with (Christine) leaving. I’ve never been laughing about this thing,” he says.

“She asked me to stop staying at her place. I wasn’t laughing then. She moved my stuff into the garage. I wasn’t laughing then.

“She left with Truely and she left early. I wasn’t laughing then. I’ve never been laughing about this.”