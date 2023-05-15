A Sister Wives Spinoff? TLC Executive Responds to the Pressing Rumor

Here is what we know about Sister Wives:

It isn’t going away any time soon.

Granted, Kody Brown doesn’t actually have a plural marriage any longer… considering spouses Meri, Janelle and Christine have all walked away at different points in the last 18 months.

But Howard Lee, president of Discovery Networks and TLC, almost sees these developments as a positive when it comes to the future of the show.

“I hope Sister Wives doesn’t end,” Lee told Variety as part of a recent expose on the program.

Added showrunner Chris Poole in this same article:

“There’s always something going on. I am confident there’s always going to be something going on, because they are who they are.”

It’s true.

Christine Brown and then-boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

Meri just moved back to Utah. Janelle is preparing to live the RV lifestyle on her own. And, most notably of all, Christine is now engaged to David Woolley.

We can confirm that Woolley will play a role on Sister Wives Season 18, which has already started filming.

Yes, therefore, there are plenty of storylines to go around.

This is before we even delve into Kody’s relationship with his only remaining wife, Robyn, and whether or not they’d consider a new partner.

(Kody basically shot down this possibility in March, but one can never say for certain.)

Kody Brown looks pretty angry in this scene from a Season 17 Sister Wives episode.

Over the past several weeks, meanwhile, social media users have been clamoring for an eventual spinoff.

They’d love to see Christine and Janelle team up for their own show, perhaps based on their lives as salespeople for the same company.

“They are working on it, that’s for sure. It’s in serious talks and development,” a source actually told The Sun of Christine and Janelle getting their own series back in February.

“There is conversation that Puddle Monkey Productions would be in development with them just based on history and trust, but that’s only a conversation,” The Sun continued in its report, citing the production company behind Sister Wives.

“There’s a lot of other people interested,” the insider continued.

Might there be interest? We can’t say for certain.

But the women are locked into contracts with TLC… and Poole currently plans on just focusing all of the Browns’ camera time on Sister Wives itself.

“Of course I would love to [do spinoffs] and I think people would love to see what happens to each one of them. But fortunately, we’re in a place right now where we’re covering that on Sister Wives,” he explained to Variety. “Nobody’s disappearing from the show.”

That’s comforting at least.

As is the following fact: He didn’t exactly say a spinoff would never happen, did he?!?

b

y