VonViddy, Popular TikTok User and Comedian, Dead by Suicide

Joe Muchlinski, a comedian based in Minnesota who went by @VonViddy on TikTok and garnered a huge following on that social media platform.

He was 32 years old.

The influence’s sister, Martha Muchlinski, revealed her loved one’s passing via a video posted to her TikTok page on Monday, August 20.

VonViddy was a famous TikTok user who took his own life in August 2023. RIP. (TikTok)

“I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life,” Muchlinski announced in the heartbreaking footage.

“Joe fought a long and really terrible battle with his mental illness and all we can hope now is that he is at peace.”

In what turned out to be his final video, posted this past Sunday, Joe talks about the type of person he wants to be remembered as… citing his music and comedy as strong points in his journey.

He also highlighted a handful of his personal struggles, saying he doesn’t want folks to remember him “as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell.”

Joe wrapped up thos TikTok by saying how thankful he is for the opportunities he’s had over the years … noting he has an abundance of peace and love for his fans.

A day later, he was dead.

“All in all, I’ve had a terrific life,” Muchlinski told his 170,000 followers, who had helped him amass over 8.7 million Likes over the years.

“I’ve got to visit the other side of the world, and I’ve made tons of friends from all walks of life…

“I have nothing to complain about, and I have nothing but peace and love for all of you.”

Joe Muchlinski’s sister shares the news of her brother’s death in this video. (TikTok)

Joe started sharing his comedic bits, along with various musical content, on TikTok in 2020.

In paying tribute to her brother, Martha posted several images on social media, telling fans “Joe was my first word” and adding:

“TikTok meant a lot to him. It gave him joy. It gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at.

“And he really appreciated that…

“I want to provide that closure for anybody who was a VonViddy fan, just to let you know what happened.”

