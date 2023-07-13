Meghan Markle Rumored to Be In Talks to Return to Acting For Lead Role In "The Bodyguard" Sequel

Earlier this week, Emmy nominations were announced, and Sussex fans were miffed by the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docu-series was snubbed.

But while some believe that Meghan should give up on a media career and enter the world of fashion, it seems the duchess has no interest in quitting.

In fact, she might be on the verge of one of the biggest moves of her career.

There’s a rumor circulating online that Meghan is being tapped to star in a sequel or remake of The Bodyguard, the 1992 blockbuster that starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

Meghan Markle at the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Our younger readers might not remember the movie, but they’re probably familiar with Whitney’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” that was featured on the soundtrack.

The original was a massive hit — the second highest-grossing movie of the year behind Disney’s Aladdin — and Costner — who’s back on the A-list thanks to his work on Yellowstone — is reportedly interested in reprising his role.

And insiders say Meghan is his top choice to co-star.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit,” a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Daily Express.

It might sound unlikely, as Meghan has shown little interest in returning to acting.

But it’s possible that she’ll be drawn to this project by its fascinating and tragic history.

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Costner first started developing a Bodyguard sequel back in 1997.

At the time, his first choice for the lead female role was Princess Diana.

“The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2,” Costner told People magazine in 2012.

Princess Diana smiles at her two young sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

He added that he spoke with Diana on the phone, and they discussed the possibility of her becoming an actress:

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question ‘Are we going to have, like, a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way. I said ‘Yeah,’” Costner recalled.

“‘There’s going to be a little bit of [kissing], but we can make that okay, too,’” the actor told Harry’s mother.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry enjoyed an extremely close relationship prior to her death. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Look, my life is maybe going to become my own at some point. Go ahead and do this script, and when it’s ready I’ll be in a really good spot,” Diana reportedly said at the conclusion of the conversation.

Sadly, Diana was killed in a car accident before she could launch her acting career.

We can think of no better way for Meghan to pay tribute to her iconic mother-in-law than by taking on this project.

And hey, if she can line her pockets with an eight-figure payday in the process, all the better!